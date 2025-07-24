Kacholia, Big B, SRK-backed Sri Lotus Developers IPO to open on July 30; check all details

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd will open its IPO on July 30, closing on August 1, aiming to raise Rs 792 crore through a fresh issue of 5.28 crore equity shares. The price band is between Rs 140 and Rs 150. The IPO does not include an offer for sale, and the lot size is 100 shares.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The basis of allotment is scheduled for August 4, with credit of shares and refunds on August 5. The listing on stock exchanges is expected on August 6, with Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors as lead managers.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used primarily for funding subsidiaries Richfeel Real Estate Private Limited, Dhyan Projects Private Limited, and Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, with Rs 550 crore earmarked for the development and construction of ongoing projects: Amalfi, The Arcadian, and Varun.

The company is backed by seasoned investors like Ashish Kacholia, while celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hritik Roshan, Ekta Kapoor, Jitendera, Tiger Jackie Shroff, Shailesh Lodha, Manoj Vajpayee and more are also the part of shareholders list of the company.

Advertisement

Sri Lotus Developers, headquartered in Mumbai, focuses on developing residential and commercial properties, particularly in the ultra-luxury and luxury segments within Mumbai's western suburbs. As of June 30, 2025, the company has completed 0.93 million square feet of developable area. It specializes in high-end developments, including 2BHK and 3BHK flats priced between Rs 3 crore and Rs 7 crore, as well as larger units and premium office spaces.

Financially, the company reported revenue of Rs 549.68 crore for FY 2025, marking an increase from Rs 461.58 crore the previous year. Net profit also saw a significant rise to Rs 227.89 crore, compared to Rs 119.81 crore in FY 2024. The company's total debt as of FY 2025 stood at Rs 122.13 crore.

Advertisement

The IPO is structured with 50% of the net issue reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors.

Sri Lotus Developers operates within a competitive environment, but its focus on luxury and ultra-luxury redevelopment projects sets it apart in the real estate market. The company's strategic location in Mumbai's western suburbs and its emphasis on high-value properties give it a competitive edge.

Key dates for potential investors include the IPO opening on July 30 and closing on August 1, with the anchor book opening on July 29. The basis of allotment will be on August 4, followed by refunds and credit of shares on August 5.