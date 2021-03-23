Kalyan Jewellers IPO share allotment likely to be finalised today: Here's how to check status

The allotment of shares for Kalyan Jewellers initial public offer (IPO) is likely to be finalised today. The IPO of the leading jewellery firm was subscribed 2.61 times on the third and last day of issue on March 18. The issue comprised equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,175 crore, including fresh equity aggregating up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore.

The IPO had a price band of Rs 86 to Rs 87 per equity share. Half of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders.

On March 15, Kalyan Jewellers raised Rs 351.89 crore from anchor investors. Total 4.04 crore shares at Rs 87 per share were allocated to 15 anchor investors.

The allocation was done at the higher end of the IPO price band.

IPO to reduce Warburg Pincus stake in Kalyan from 32% to 24%

During the IPO, Kalyan Jewellers' promoter TS Kalyanaraman offloaded equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,25 crore and Highdell Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, sold up to Rs 250 crore worth of shares through the OFS route. Bids could be made for a minimum of 172 equity shares and in multiples of 172 equity shares thereafter.

Axis Capital Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited were the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the IPO offer.

On day 1, Kalyan Jewellers IPO was subscribed 60 per cent. The issue received bids for 5,72,26,464 shares which was 60 per cent of the issue size of 9,57,09,301 shares. On day 2, Kalyan Jewellers IPO was subscribed 1.21 times on the second day of issue on March 17.

Here's a step-by-step look at how you can check allotment status for Kalyan Jewellers IPO.

On BSE

-Select Equity and then from the dropdown, select issue name- Kalyan Jewellers.

-Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number and click the Search button

Registrar website

Visit the registrar's website Link Intime India to check your application status. Choose 'Select company' and click on 'Kalyan Jewellers'. Once the company is selected, you will have to enter either your PAN detail, the application number, or the client ID. Enter the captcha and click 'submit'.

Once you press 'submit', the status of application will appear on the screen.