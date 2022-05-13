LIC share allotment announced: How to check status, listing date and more

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has announced the allotment of shares for its recently concluded Rs 21,000 crore initial public offer (IPO). The IPO which was held from May 4 to May 9 was subscribed 2.95 times on the final day. The share sale received bids for over 47.83 crore (47,83,67,010) shares against the total issue size of over 16.20 crore (16,20,78,067) shares.

While the policyholders' portion was subscribed 6.1 times, the employee's portion was booked 4.4 times. It received total bids of Rs 45,379 crore against the offering of Rs 15,391 crore.

Meanwhile, the government has raised Rs 20,557 crore from the IPO. The IPO has been priced at top-end of indicated range at Rs 949. The price band of the IPO was Rs 902- Rs 949.

Those who applied for the public issue can check the share allotment status online.

They can either check it on BSE website or at the official website of its registrar KFin Technologies Limited.

BSE website

A bidder should login at direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1. Login at the direct BSE link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2. Select LIC IPO;

3. Submit your LIC IPO application number;

4. Enter PAN card details;

5. Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6. Click at 'Submit' button.

Your LIC IPO allotment status will be displayed on the computer monitor or on the smartphone screen.

KFintech

Bidders should login at KFintech website and follow these steps.

1. Login at direct KFintech link - ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx;

2. Click at LIC IPO;

3. Select either Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN

4. Enter LIC IPO application number;

5. Fill Captcha; and

6. Click at 'Submit' button.

Your LIC IPO allotment status will be displayed on the computer monitor or on the smartphone screen.

The government has sold 3.5 per cent stake or 22,13,74,920 shares in the insurer through the IPO. Stake of the government, which currently stands at 100 per cent, has been trimmed to 96.50 per cent after the IPO.

Lot size of the IPO was 15 shares bidding for which one will have to spend Rs 14,235. A retail individual investor can apply for up to 14 lots or 210 shares by spending Rs 1,99,290. The stock is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on May 17.