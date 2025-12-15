Park Medi World IPO: Check application status, allotment odds latest GMP & listing date

Park Medi World is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, December 15. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, December 16. The private hospital chain saw a decent response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

Advertisement

The IPO of Park Medi World was open for bidding between December 10 and December 12. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 154-162 per share with a lot size of 92 shares. It raised a total of Rs 920 crore via IPO, which included a fresh shares sale of 4,75,30,864 shares worth Rs 770 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) up to 92,59,259 shares worth 150 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 8.10 times, attracting bids nearly Rs 5,500 crore through more than 6.45 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 11.48 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 15.15 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 3.16 times during the bidding.

Advertisement

Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Park Medi World:

Big HNI category: 2 investor out of 7 investors will get 1,288 shares (Probability: 28.57 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 11 investors will get 1,288 shares (Probability: 9.09 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 3 investors will get 92 shares. (Probability: 33.33 per cent)



The grey market premium (GMP) of Park Medi World has seen a mild correction on the back of muted bids and volatile market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 6-7 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of nearly 4 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 7-8 during the bidding period.

Advertisement

Incorporated in 2011, New Delhi-based Park Medi World is a private hospital chain operating primarily in North India, with a total bed capacity of 3,000 beds. It operates 14 multi-super speciality hospitals under the ‘Park’ brand, with network operations in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, offering more than 30 super speciality and speciality services.

Nuvama Wealth Management, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book running lead managers and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiations and credit of shares is likely to be done by Tuesday, December 16. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with December 17 as the date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Park Medi World, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Under the issue type, click Equity Under the issue name, select Park Medi World Limited in the dropbox Write the application number Add the PAN card ID Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.