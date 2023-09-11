scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
Rishabh Instruments makes a tepid D-St debut; lists at a premium of 4% at Rs 460

Feedback

Rishabh Instruments makes a tepid D-St debut; lists at a premium of 4% at Rs 460

Incorporated in 1982, Rishabh Instruments is engaged in the business of manufacturing, design, and development of test and measuring instruments and industrial control products.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The company is looking to raise Rs 75 crore via fresh issue and existing promoters and investors will offload 94,28,178 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 415.78 crore via OFS. The company is looking to raise Rs 75 crore via fresh issue and existing promoters and investors will offload 94,28,178 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 415.78 crore via OFS.
SUMMARY
  • Rishabh Instruments shares list at Rs 460, a premium of 4% on NSE & BSE
  • The IPO was sold in the range of Rs 418-441 between Aug 30-Sept 1.
  • The company will raise about Rs 491 crore via IPO, lot size 34 shares.

Shares of Rishabh Instruments made a strong debut at Dalal Street on Monday as the test and measuring instruments maker was listed at Rs 460.05 on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 4 per cent over its issue price of Rs 441. Similarly, the stock was listed at a similar premium at Rs 460 on the BSE. The listing has been muted than the expectations as Rishabh Instruments was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 60-65 per share over its given issue price day before its listing, The premium for counter in the unofficial market has remained largely stable, hinting towards a mild listing pop for around 15 per cent the investors. The IPO of Rishabh Instruments was open between August 30 and September 1. The company sold in the range of Rs 448-441 apiece with a lot size of 34 shares to mop-up Rs 491-crore from its initial public offering, including a fresh share sale of Rs 75 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 415.78 crore. The issue was overall subscribed 31.65 times as the portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 72.54 times, while the non-institutional investors' category was subscribed 31.29 times. The quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 8.44 times during the three-day bidding process. Incorporated in 1982, Rishabh Instruments is engaged in the business of manufacturing, design, and development of test and measuring instruments and industrial control products. The company provides cost-effective solutions to measure, control, record, analyze, and optimize energy and processes through an array of products. Dam Capital Advisors, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) were the lead managers to the issue, while Kfin Technologies was appointed as the registrar to the issue.Disclaimer: The content of this webpage is not an investment advice and does not constitute any offer or solicitation to offer or recommendation of any investment product(s). It is for general purposes only and does not take into account your individual needs, investment objectives and specific financial circumstances. Investment involves risk. You should refer to the offering documentation of the product(s) for detailed information (including risk factors) prior to investing in any product(s). If you have any queries on the discussed subject matter, you should seek independent professional advice. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

Also read: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on September 11, 2023: Adani Ports, Sobha, Birla Corporation and Titan Company

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 11, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement