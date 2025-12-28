Rs 11,000 crore IPO plan: Zepto files confidential papers with Sebi

Quick-commerce firm Zepto has taken its first formal step towards the public markets, filing confidential initial public offering (IPO) papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise about Rs 11,000 crore, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

The company has submitted a pre-filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to SEBI and stock exchanges under the confidential pre-filing route.

The mechanism allows companies to seek regulatory feedback without disclosing the prospectus publicly, giving flexibility to adjust issue size, structure, and timing based on market conditions.

The IPO would involve an issue of equity shares on the main board, with a potential listing targeted sometime next year. If the plan materialises, Zepto would rank among the youngest Indian startups to debut on the stock exchanges.

A public listing would place Zepto alongside listed food-delivery and quick-commerce rivals Zomato and Swiggy, which operate quick-commerce platforms through Blinkit and Instamart, respectively. Zomato's parent entity, Eternal, listed in 2021, while Swiggy entered the public markets in November 2024.

Zepto's IPO push follows sustained private funding support. The company is currently valued at about $7 billion and has raised a total of $1.8 billion, or roughly Rs 16,000 crore, from investors since inception. Its most recent fundraise came in October 2025, when it secured $450 million (around Rs 3,757.5 crore) in a round led by CalPERS at the same valuation.

The startup achieved unicorn status in August 2023 after raising $200 million in a Series E round that valued it at $1.4 billion, marking one of the fastest scale-ups in India's consumer internet space.

Founded by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, who dropped out of Stanford University, Zepto built its business around a 10-minute grocery delivery model and rapidly expanded across major Indian cities. As of September 2025, the company operated more than 900 dark stores.

Financially, Zepto reported gross sales of about $3 billion, or Rs 26,000 crore, during the period, while burning Rs 1,000–1,100 crore in cash.