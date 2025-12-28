Battle at 30,000 ft heats up: Meet 3 new airlines lining up to challenge giants in Indian skies

The turbulence caused by mass flight cancellations at IndiGo has once again drawn attention to India’s highly concentrated aviation market and the urgent need for more competition. Against this backdrop, the Indian civil aviation sector is preparing to welcome three new airlines — Al Hind Air, FlyExpress and Shankh Air — that could reshape regional and domestic connectivity over the next two years.

Two of the carriers, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, have already received No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, while Shankh Air, which secured its NOC earlier, is targeting a commercial launch in early 2026.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu recently met teams from all three airlines and reiterated the Centre’s push to encourage new entrants. According to ANI, the minister underlined that India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, supported by policy reforms and flagship initiatives such as the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

Al Hind Air: Regional focus from Kochi

Promoted by the Kerala-based Alhind Group, Al Hind Air is positioning itself as a regional commuter airline with its operational hub at Kochi. The carrier plans to operate ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft, a popular choice for short-haul and regional routes due to lower operating costs and fuel efficiency.

In a statement on its website, the airline said it is “preparing to make its debut in the aviation industry as a regional commuter airline, with operations scheduled to commence later this year.” Al Hind Air is currently in the process of securing its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), the final regulatory clearance required before launching commercial flights.

To ensure operational readiness, the airline is working closely with Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to establish its base. Initially, Al Hind Air plans to strengthen air connectivity within southern India, with a phased expansion strategy in the pipeline.

FlyExpress: Launch expected soon

FlyExpress, the second airline to receive an NOC after Al Hind Air, is also gearing up for launch, though it has yet to formally disclose details about its fleet composition or route network.

Industry observers expect FlyExpress to focus on regional and domestic routes, tapping into rising demand from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. With passenger volumes growing steadily and capacity constraints exposed during recent disruptions at major airlines, FlyExpress could fill critical gaps in underserved markets.

Shankh Air targets 2026 take-off

Shankh Air, based in Uttar Pradesh, is further along in the regulatory process and is planning to commence operations in the first quarter of 2026. The airline has said that its aircraft are currently undergoing technical evaluations and are being prepared for delivery to India.

Earlier this week, Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma, founder and chairman of Shankh Aviation, briefed Minister Naidu on the airline’s operational roadmap. Shankh Air aims to offer affordable air travel, positioning itself as a challenger to established low-cost carriers such as IndiGo and SpiceJet.

The airline’s leadership team includes directors Anurag Chhabra and Kaushik Sengupta. Vishwakarma also owns Shankh Agencies Private Limited, a diversified business operating in building materials, ceramics, concrete and wholesale goods. He plans to leverage this entrepreneurial experience to build a cost-efficient, customer-centric airline.

A more competitive sky ahead?

The entry of Al Hind Air, FlyExpress and Shankh Air comes at a critical moment for Indian aviation. Recent large-scale flight cancellations have exposed the risks of over-reliance on a handful of dominant carriers. While operational challenges remain—ranging from aircraft availability to regulatory approvals — new airlines could improve resilience, enhance regional connectivity and offer passengers more choice.

If these carriers deliver on their promises, India’s skies may soon become more competitive — and less vulnerable to the kind of disruptions that left thousands of passengers stranded earlier this year.