Saudi Aramco plans to launch its much-awaited IPO on November 3

World's largest oil firm Saudi Aramco plans to announce the launch of its initial public offer (IPO) in early November after the issue was delayed earlier this month. Saudi Aramco's IPO, which is set to be the largest in the history, is likely to be launched as early as November 3, according to a Reuters report.

Aramco, which pumps about 10% of the world's crude oil emerged as the world's most profitable company in 2018. Saudi Aramco beat American behemoths including Apple Inc. and Exxon Mobil Corp in terms of earnings.

The Saudi oil giant's financial books revealed that it earned a net income of $111.1 billion last year, confirming that it is the world's most profitable company by far, as per extracts from Aramco's accounts published by Fitch Ratings.

The company generated earnings before interest, tax and depreciation of $224 billion last year, Fitch said, which is remarkably above the $82 billion of Apple or the $40 billion of Exxon Mobil. The credit rating agency awarded Aramco A plus ratings ahead of its debut in the international bond market.

Earlier this year, Aramco raised $12 billion in its first international bond, gaining more than $100 billion in demand, in a deal that many saw as a pre-IPO relationship-building exercise with international investors.

According to a Reuters report, the IPO launch was delayed in October on hopes that pending third-quarter results will bolster investor confidence in Saudi Aramco. The oil giant wants to reassure investors of its solid financial performance after a September 14 attack on its Abqaiq and Khurais plants temporarily knocked out half its crude output.

The attack initially knocked out 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of production, or more than 5% of global oil supply.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman first announced plans for a partial IPO in 2016. The world's most profitable company plans to list in Saudi Arabia and on an international exchange.

Aramco halted plans for a blockbuster international listing of around 5% last year amid debate over where to list overseas, but talks resumed this summer.

Salman in 2016 insisted that the world's largest oil producer was worth $2 trillion but at a meeting to clear way for the IPO, bankers made it clear that international investors had little appetite to buy at $2 trillion valuation.