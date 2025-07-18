Savy Infra and Logistics IPO opens from July 21; check all details here

Savy Infra and Logistics is poised to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, July 21, 2025. The company aims to raise up to Rs 69.98 crore, with shares priced between Rs 114 and Rs 120 each. The IPO comprises 58,32,000 equity shares and will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO details reveal that the offer includes a face value of Rs 10 per share. The issue has several reservations: up to 16,60,800 shares for the QIB Anchor Portion, 11,07,600 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers, and not less than 8,31,600 shares for Non-Institutional Investors. Retail Individual Investors have an allocation of not less than 19,39,200 shares, while market makers have up to 2,92,800 shares reserved.

Investors should note the minimum application size: 3,600 shares for S-HNIs and 2,400 shares for retail investors. The funds raised will support the company's working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The public issue will open on July 21, 2025, and close on July 23, 2025.

Unistone Capital acts as the Book Running Lead Manager, with Maashitla Securities as the Registrar. Globalworth Securities is the market maker for the IPO. The company's business involves EPC and logistics, specialising in infrastructure projects, including earthwork, foundation preparation, and road construction.

Advertisement

Tilak Mundhra, Chairman and Managing Director at Savy Infra & Logistics said, "Our upcoming IPO is a key milestone in strengthening and expanding our operations. The capital raised will support our working capital needs and enable us to scale both the EPC and logistics divisions efficiently.

"In EPC, we continue to focus on core infrastructure work such as earthwork, road construction, and foundation preparation areas where we have built strong execution capabilities over the years. In logistics, we are taking a forward-looking step by introducing electric trucks to improve operational efficiency and reduce fuel dependency," he added.

In addition to EPC services, Savy Infra offers logistics solutions using a Full Truck Load model. This asset-light approach, involving rented trucks and drivers, helps minimise operational risks and costs. The company seeks to ensure timely deliveries through this model.

Advertisement

Financially, Savy Infra reported a revenue of Rs 28,339.05 lakh in FY25, with an EBITDA of Rs 3,561.50 lakh and a profit after tax of Rs 2,387.79 lakh. These figures highlight the company's operational strength and financial health, supporting its IPO objectives.

Key dates for the IPO process include the open date on July 21, 2025, and the close date on July 23, 2025, with the shares expected to be credited to investors' Demat accounts shortly after. Potential investors are advised to confirm UPI mandate approvals before the cut-off time on the final day.