Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment: Check application status, latest GMP & listing date

Senores Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, December 26. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Friday, December 27. The drug maker had received a solid response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

The IPO of Senores Pharmaceuticals was open for bidding between December 20 and December 24. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 372-391 per share with a lot size of 38 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 582.11 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and offer-for-sale of up to 21,00,000 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a solid 93.41 times, thanks to all round-bidding. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed about 94.66 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 96.11 times. Allocations for retail investors and employees were booked 89.23 times and 19.92 times, respectively.



Grey market premium (GMP) of Senores Pharmaceuticals has managed to hold its ground despite the volatility in the broader markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 240 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of up to 60 per cent for the investors. The GMP has remained stable over the period.



Incorporated in December 2017, Senores Pharmaceuticals develops and manufactures a range of pharmaceutical products primarily for the regulated markets of the US, Canada, and the UK, while also serving emerging markets. It launched 55 products in key therapeutic areas, including antibiotics and anti-fungal treatments as of September 30, 2024



Equirus Capital, Ambit and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book running lead managers of the Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE with Monday, December 30, as the tentative date of listing.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Senores Pharmaceuticals, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.