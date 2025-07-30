Shanti Gold International IPO allotment status: Check application, GMP and listing date

Shanti Gold is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares most likely on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Thursday, July 31. The IPO of the B2B jewellery maker saw a strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding process.

The IPO of Mumbai-based Shanti Gold International was open for bidding between July 25 and July 29, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 189-199 per share with a lot size of 75 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 360.11 crore from its IPO, which entirely included a fresh share sale of up to 1,80,96,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 81.17 times, attracting birds worth Rs 20,460 crore, with over 23.14 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked a strong 117.33 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 151.48 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 30.37 times.

Incorporated in 2003, Mumbai-based Shanti Gold International is engaged in the business of manufacturing gold jewellery. It manufactures high-quality 22kt CZ casting gold jewellery, specialising in design and production. It offers a wide range of high-quality, intricately designed jewelry.

The grey market premium of Shanti Gold International has remained stable despite volatility in the markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 38-40 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of up to 20 per cent for the investors. The GMP has remained stable around the same levels.

Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager of the Shanti Gold International IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE, with Friday, August 1 as the tentative date of listing.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Shanti Gold International, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Shanti Gold International Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.