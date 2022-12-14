scorecardresearch
Sula Vineyards GMP turns negative! Here're trends for Landmark Cars, DroneAcharya & Abans Holdings

Sula Vineyards was commanding a grey market discount of Re 1, off from Rs 30-40 levels, it was quoting at recently. Sula, whose IPO will conclude on Wednesday, received 85 per cent bids so far on the Day 3 of the bidding process

Landmark Cars, whose Rs 552 crore IPO is underway, received 23 per cent bids so far on Day 2 of the bidding process

The grey market premium (GMP) of Sula Vineyards has slipped into the red while that of Landmark Cars also fell, grey market trends suggest.  GMPs of Abans Holdings and DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations (an SME) were holding up well.

Published on: Dec 14, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 14, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
