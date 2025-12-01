Temasek Holdings-backed Atomberg Technologies is reportedly considering an initial public offering (IPO), with the potential to raise around $200 million, according to a Bloomberg report citing individuals familiar with the matter. The Indian consumer electronics company has recently engaged in talks with investment banks regarding a potential listing and is expected to appoint advisers in the coming weeks. "said the report citing the sources, asking not to be identified as the information is private."

The proposed IPO is anticipated to consist of a combination of new equity issuance and secondary share sales by existing investors. The listing could occur as early as 2025, providing an opportunity for Atomberg’s current backers, which include Temasek Holdings, Steadview Capital Management, and Jungle Ventures, to partially exit their investment. Atomberg’s representatives have so far not responded to requests for comment, according to the Bloomberg report. "they said."

Atomberg is one of several companies looking to capitalise on the strong IPO market in India. Firms have raised approximately $19.6 billion through IPOs this year, following a record $21 billion in 2024, as reported by Bloomberg data. This reflects robust investor appetite for consumer-facing businesses and emerging technology players.

Founded in 2012 by Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das, Atomberg initially manufactured energy-efficient fans before expanding its product portfolio to include mixer grinders, water purifiers, and smart locks. The company raised $86 million from Temasek, Steadview Capital, Jungle Ventures, and Inflexor Ventures in 2023, facilitated through both primary and secondary transactions, as advised by Avendus Capital.

Atomberg recently reported surpassing ₹1,000 crore in total revenue for the financial year ending 2025. The company’s growth has been driven by a broadening product range and a rapidly expanding customer base. Despite this, Atomberg’s losses have increased—from ₹39 crore in FY22 to ₹139 crore in FY23 and ₹204 crore in FY24—but remain under controlled expansion.

The company faces direct competition from established brands such as Bajaj, Sujata, and Orient. As Atomberg prepares for a potential public listing, it follows a wider trend of consumer appliance firms seeking to access public capital markets amidst strong investor demand and sector growth momentum.