Travel Food Services IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Travel Food Services is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, July 10. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Friday, July 11. The airport hospitality services player saw a muted response from the investors.

The IPO of Travel Food Services was open for bidding between July 07 and July 09. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 1,045-1,100 per share with a lot size of 13 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 2,000 crore from its IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1,81,81,818 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed only 2.88 times, fetching more than 2.19 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 7.70 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and employees were subscribed 1.58 times and 1.72 times, respectively. However, allocation for retail investors was under subscribed at 69 per cent only.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Travel Food Services has seen a sharp fall following a dull bidding despite a rebound in the market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 3-8 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 90, when the issue was formally announced.

Incorporated in 2007, Mumbai-based Travel Food Services is an Indian airport travel quick service restaurant (Travel QSR) and lounge, present in 14 airports in India and three airports in Malaysia. Its F&B brand portfolio, comprising 117 partner and in-house brands, is in the operation of 397 Travel QSRs across India and Malaysia, as of June 30, 2024.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and B&K Securities are the book-running lead manager of the Travel Food Services IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Monday, July 14 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Travel Food Services, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Travel Food Services Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.