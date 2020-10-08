UTI AMC initial public offer: Here's how to check allotment status

UTI Asset Management Company, that recently concluded its Rs 2,160 crore-initial public offer (IPO) has finalised the basis of allotment of IPO shares on October 7. The unblocking of funds from ASBA account will start around October 8 and the shares will be credited to the account of eligible investors by October 9.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE on October 12. This will be the third AMC to get listed on BSE and NSE after Nippon Life India Asset Management and HDFC AMC.

Those who had bid for the issue can check the subscription status on the online portal of KFin Technologies, the registrar to the issue. Applicants can also check their allotment status on the BSE website.

Here are five easy steps to check your allotment status for UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) IPO

On KFin Technologies

- Go to the online portal

-Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name as UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) in the drop-down menu of the investor's centre section.

- Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

- After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on submit button and view their allotment status.

On BSE

Applicants can also check their IPO allotment status on the BSE website

-Select Equity and then from the dropdown, select issue name- UTI.

-Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number and click Search

UTI AMC is the second-largest asset management company in India in terms of total assets under management (AUM) and the eighth-largest asset management company in the country in terms of domestic mutual fund Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM) as of June 30, 2020.

The Rs 2,160-crore IPO of UTI AMC opened for subscription on September 29 and ended on October 1 in a price range of Rs 552-554 per share. UTI Asset Management IPO was subscribed around 2.3 times till the final day of bidding. The issue received bids for 6.31 crore equity shares compared to the size of 2.73 crore shares.

The IPO was an offer for sale of 3,89,87,081 equity shares, or 30.75 per cent stake by the company's existing investors to raise Rs 2,152-2,160 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the offer.

