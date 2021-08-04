Windlas, Devyani, Exxaro, Krsnaa Diagnostics: Here's how the 4 IPOs fared on opening day

The initial public offer (IPO) of four companies -- Windlas Biotech, Exxaro Tiles, Krsnaa Diagnostics and Devyani International -- opened for subscription on Wednesday. The subscription for all the four IPOs will close on August 6. Here's how the offerings fared on the first day of the offering:



Windlas Biotech

The issue was subscribed 3.16 times with bids received for 1.94 crore equity shares as against 61.4 lakh shares on offer in the price band of Rs 448 to Rs 460.

Further, the retail portion was subscribed 6.12 times on the first, with bids received for 1.9 crore equity shares as compared to 30.9 lakh shares on offer. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.34 times, while the segment reserved for qualified institutional buyers or institutional investors did not get any bids on the opening day.

Exxaro Tiles

The IPO of Exxaro Tiles was subscribed 4.63 times, with bids received for 5.31 crore equity shares as against 1.14 crore equity shares on offer in the price band of Rs 118 to Rs 120. All categories of investors showed a notable interest in the offering.

The offering registered a strong response from retail investors, getting subscribed 9.24 times, with bids received for 4.86 crore equity shares. While the portion reserved for institutional investors was subscribed 0.95 times, the segment for non-institutional investors got subscribed 0.65 times on the first day.

Krsnaa Diagnostics

The first day of the offering saw the issue getting subscribed nearly two times, 1.98 to be exact, as investors put in bids for 1.41 crore equity shares as against 71.12 lakh shares on offer in a price band of Rs 933 to Rs 954.

Among the various categories of investors, retail showed the maximum interest, with the portion reserved for such investors getting subscribed 9.55 times. The portion reserved for institutional investors was subscribed nearly 50 per cent, with bids received for 17.9 lakh shares as against 37.53 lakh shares on offer. Non-institutional investors did not put a significant number of bids on the first day and the category was subscribed only 0.15 times on Wednesday.

Devyani International

The public issue was subscribed 2.69 times, with bids received for 30.23 crore equity shares as compared to 11.3 crore equity shares on offer in the price band of Rs 86 to Rs 90.

Similar to other IPOs on offer, the public issue of Devyani International also saw a strong response from retail investors on the day of opening of the offer. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 11.35 times, with bids received for 23.12 crore equity shares as against 2.04 crore equity shares on offer. Meanwhile, the portions reserved for institutional investors and non-institutional investors were subscribed 0.77 times each.

