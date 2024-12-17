Yash Highvoltage IPO allotment status: Check application, GMP and listing date

Yash Highvoltage is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares most likely on Tuesday, December 17. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate by Wednesday, December 18 or over the weekend. The SME IPO of transformer bushings had received a strong response from the investors.

The IPO of Vadodara-based Yash Highvoltage was open for bidding between December 12-16. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 138-146 per share with a lot size of 1,000 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 110.01 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh shares sale of 64.05 lakh shares worth Rs 93.51 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 11.30 lakh shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a solid 181.82 times, thanks to all round demand. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 123.7 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a stellar 330.03 times. The allocations retail investors were subscribed 151.52 times during the three-day bidding process.



Incorporated in June 2002, Yash Highvoltage specializes in the manufacturing and distributing of a wide range of transformer bushings. The company's manufacturing unit is situated in Vadodara, Gujarat, and has an annual production capacity of 7,000 bushings. The company also provides repair, retrofitting, and replacement services for old bushings.



The grey market premium of Yash Highvoltage has moved higher after a strong response for the investors. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 135 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of about 93 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 100 when the bidding on the last day of the bidding.



Indorient Financial Services is the book running lead manager of the Yash Highvoltage IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the Yash Highvoltage IPO is Alacrity Securities. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on Thursday, December 19, 2024 on BSE SME platform.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Yash Highvoltage, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Yash Highvoltage Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.