Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment today: Check your application status & latest GMP

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services is slated to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares today, which is Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The Rs 687-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the multi-specialty hospital chain had received a decent response from the investors during the three-day bidding process. The issue was overall subscribed more than 37.28 times.



The specialty hospital chain's IPO was open between July 26-28 as the company sold its shares in the range of Rs 475-500 apiece. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 86.37 times, while the portions for non-institutional bidders (NIIs) and retail investors were booked 38.62 times and 8.66 times, respectively.



The grey market premium of the company has remained firm, ever since the conclusion of the issue. Last heard, the listing bound player was commanding a premium of close to Rs 80-85 per share in the grey market, which was around from Rs 50 apiece on July 26. The company is likely to deliver a decent listing pop, as per the current grey market signals.



Incorporated in 2008, Yatharth Hospital is a hospital chain which operates four-super specialty hospitals located in Noida, Greater Noida, and Noida Extension. The company acquired a 305-bedded multi-specialty hospital in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh to extend its operations and services.



Majority of the brokerage were positive on the issue and have suggested subscribing for the issue. However, select brokerage firms are skeptical over the issue on the back of high fixed cost, debt-heavy operational expenses, dependency on select special facilities and government deals compressing the margins.

Intensive Fiscal Services, Ambit and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. The stock will be listed on both BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).



Investors, who had bid for the issue, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Service Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India Private Limited (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus.



The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries after the issue is completed.



1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime India Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.



Bidders who could not get allotment in the IPO may see the initialization of refunds on Thursday, August 03. Others, who would be allotted shares may see the credit of shares, in the Demat account by Friday, August 04. The listing of the IPO is likely on Monday, August 07.

