Ajanta Pharma, GMM Pfaudler to go ex-dividend; M&M, Hindalco, LIC Q2 results & more

Friday will see shares of three companies namely GMM Pfaudler, Ajanta Pharma, and Siyaram Silk Mills turning ex-dividend. Shares of Samor Reality and Rungta Irrigation will trade ex-rights while that of GPT Infraprojects will turn ex-bonus today, data available with BSE showed.

Ajanta Pharma will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. The record date for the same is November 14 and the dividend will be paid on December 3.

GMM Pfaudler shares will also go ex-dividend. This company had announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share and the record date for the same is November 14. The dividend will be paid on November 30.

Siyaram Silk Mills had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share and the record date for the same is November 14. The dividend will be paid on December 3.

Shares of GPT Infraprojects will go ex-bonus. This company had announced a bonus in a 1:1 ratio. Rungta Irrigation and Samor Reality will go ex-rights today.

The boards of LIC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Power, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Info Edge, Delhivery, BHEL, Sun TV, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Fortis Healthcare, among others, will consider and approve September quarter results of the respective companies today.

The boards of Joonktollee Tea & Industries and Kamdhenu will consider preferential issues today. The boards of La Opala RG, Esab India, Ingersoll-Rand (India), GE Shipping, Ipca Laboratories, Sun TV, Astral, Pearl Global Industries, and Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, among others, will consider paying dividends.

Also read: SGX rallies 317 pts; LIC, Adani Power Q2 results; Inox Green IPO; Ajanta Pharma dividend & more

Also read: Wall Street ends sharply higher on signs of cooling inflation, Meta shares up 10%