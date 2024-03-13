Market crash in numbers: Investors lose Rs 14 lakh crore; stocks hitting 52-week lows, lower circuits and more

Sensex tanked 1109 pts to 72,558 in the afternoon session amid a sell-off in the mid cap and small cap segments. Nifty too slipped 422 pts to 21,913 on Wednesday, turning red from the early trade gains, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Investors lose 14 lakh crore

Investor wealth shrinked by Rs 14 lakh crore to Rs 371.69 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 385.64 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Stocks such as PowerGrid, NTPC, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company and Tata Motors led the losses on Sensex.

223 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 223 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. On the other hand, just 89 shares hit their 52-week highs on BSE.

Market breadth in red

Out of 3,926 stocks, only 351 stocks were trading in the green. Around 3526 stocks were trading in the red while 66 stocks remained unchanged.

Oil and gas, metals, consumer durables and capital goods shares top losers

All 19 sectoral indices were trading in the red on BSE today. Oil and gas, metals, consumer goods and capital durables shares led the losses on Dalal Street today. BSE oil and gas, metals, consumer durables and capital goods indices tanked 1209 points, 1440 pts, 1639 pts and 1913 pts, respectively. The BSE auto index too slipped 1108 pts to 46,839.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 1013 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in the afternoon session. On the other hand, 125 shares hit their upper circuit limits, defying the negative sentiment on BSE.

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble

BSE midcap index tanked 1602 pts to 37,635, signaling weakness in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stocks were annihilated with the index slipping 2079 pts to 40,752 level.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 73.12 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 2358.18 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.