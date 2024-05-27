Market hits record high as Sensex tops 76K: Investor wealth jumps Rs 1.5L cr; Finolex Cables, Aegis Logistics jump up to 12%

Domestic stocks resumed their strong upward move in Monday's trade to scale their fresh all-time high levels. The massive surge was supported by gains in banks and financials. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack soared 599 points to hit a record high of 76,010, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved over 151 points higher to trade at a fresh lifetime peak of 23,108. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that around Rs 1.5 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated.

Buying interest in select heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Tourbro (L&T), Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank and SBI lifted the indices higher.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 1.51 lakh crore to Rs 421.50 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 419.99 lakh crore recorded during the previous session.

215 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 215 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Adani Ports, Aegis Logistics, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, Ashok Leyland, BEL, Bharat Forge, Airtel, Bosch, Cochin Shipyard, Divi's Labs and Exide Industries hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 40 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

Market breadth weak: 2,059 stocks were in the red

Despite the mentioned rise, the market breadth was weak. Out of 3,986 stocks, 2,059 stocks were seen declining on BSE. 1,765 stocks were advancing, while 162 stocks remained unchanged.

Finolex Cables, Aegis Logistics & IOB soar up to 20%

Stocks such as Finolex Cables, Aegis Logistics, Indian Overseas Bank, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd, JBM Auto, Glenmark Pharma, UCO Bank, JB Chemicals, AstraZeneca Pharma, RCF, Ashok Leyland and Paytm surged as much as 11.73 per cent.

Banks & financials stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank and SBI. HDFC, ICICI and L&T and ICICI alone contributed positively to the around 298-point climb.

On NSE, 13 out of the 16 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services outperformed the NSE index by rising 1.40 per cent and 1.28 per cent, respectively. In contrast, Nifty Media and Nifty Oil & Gas shed 0.63 per cent and 0.37 per cent, each.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 944.83 crore of shares on a net basis yesterday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 2,320.32 crore of stocks, exchange data showed.