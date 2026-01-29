Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
market commentary
Rupee hits 92 mark for first time, marks fresh record low 

Rupee hits 92 mark for first time, marks fresh record low 

At the open, the rupee slipped to 92 mark against the greenback, against its previous record low of 91.96 hit last week.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 29, 2026 10:20 AM IST
Rupee hits 92 mark for first time, marks fresh record low Rupee in a free fall

The Indian rupee hit the 92 mark in the opening session on Thursday amid weak sentiment in the equity market. Rising demand for dollar and FPI selling also led to the currency's fall today.  At the open, the rupee slipped to 92 mark against the greenback, against its previous record low of 91.96 hit last week. With today's fall, the currency has slipped 2.25% this year. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rupee lost ground today as the dollar index rebounded from the near four-year-low hit on Tuesday. The rise in dollar came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US had a strong dollar policy and that meant setting the right fundamentals.  

On January 28, the Indian currency closed 31 paise lower at 91.99 against the US dollar, falling to the lowest closing level for the second time in less than a week, amid increased month-end demand for the greenback.
 


 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 29, 2026 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today