Rupee hits 92 mark for first time, marks fresh record low 

The Indian rupee hit the 92 mark in the opening session on Thursday amid weak sentiment in the equity market. Rising demand for dollar and FPI selling also led to the currency's fall today. At the open, the rupee slipped to 92 mark against the greenback, against its previous record low of 91.96 hit last week. With today's fall, the currency has slipped 2.25% this year.

Rupee lost ground today as the dollar index rebounded from the near four-year-low hit on Tuesday. The rise in dollar came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US had a strong dollar policy and that meant setting the right fundamentals.

On January 28, the Indian currency closed 31 paise lower at 91.99 against the US dollar, falling to the lowest closing level for the second time in less than a week, amid increased month-end demand for the greenback.





