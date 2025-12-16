Rupee hits fresh record low against US dollar, approaches 91 mark

The Indian rupee today reached an all-time low of 90.82 against the US dollar in early deals on Tuesday. The fall can be attributed to tariff pressures from Washington, which continue to impact India's trade prospects and capital inflows. High demand for dollars and sustained foreign investor outflow have also kept the Indian currency under pressure.

On Monday, the rupee closed at an all-time low of 90.74 (provisional) against the US dollar, clocking a loss of 25 paise over its previous close.

The persistent weakness of the rupee occurs against a backdrop of broader economic uncertainties and international trade issues. As policymakers and traders navigate these challenges, the currency’s performance remains closely watched by investors.

By stabilising the rupee through interventions, the Reserve Bank of India aims to mitigate short-term fluctuations. The ongoing tariff discussions and economic indicators such as the CPI will likely continue to influence the rupee's trajectory in the short to medium term.