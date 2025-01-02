Sensex, Nifty end higher for second session; investor wealth swells by Rs 6 lakh crore 

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended on a positive note in the second consecutive session of 2025. Sensex ended 1436 pts higher at 79,943 and Nifty climbed 445.75 pts to 24,188. Market cap of the BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 6 lakh crore to Rs 450.44 lakh crore today against the previous session's Rs 444.46 lakh crore. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 shares ended in the green.

Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company, M&M, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Zomato were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 7.86%.

Sun Pharma was the sole Sensex loser falling 0.62% to Rs 1878 on BSE.

Consumer durables, auto and IT stocks led the rally with BSE consumer durables, auto and IT indices rising 1,307 pts, 1,911 pts, and 1,000 pts, respectively.

BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 416 pts and 377 pts, respectively today.

As many as 173 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 25 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE.

Of 4,086 stocks traded, 2395 stocks ended in the green on BSE. Around 1574 shares closed in the red and 117 stocks remained unchanged.

Around 7 stocks hit their upper circuits. On the other hand, 3 shares hit their lower circuit limits.

"A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, that has surpassed the cluster hurdles like 10/20 day EMA and also the opening downside gap of 19th Dec which has been filled at 24150. This is positive indication and signal important turnaround for the market on upside. The recent swing low of 23460 of 31st Dec could now be considered as a larger degree higher bottom formation. The short-term trend of Nifty remains strong on the upside and one may expect Nifty to move towards the next hurdle of 24400 levels. Any dips from here could find support around 23900," said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities said, “While markets failed to deliver a Christmas rally over the past few weeks, the New Year has provided strong optimism in the first two days with Sensex touching the psychological 80k mark on the back of broad-based short covering. Gains in banking, IT, auto and metals triggered a major rally despite concerns in the currency market which saw the rupee scaling fresh lows amid rising crude oil prices and subdued growth. However, any further uptick in US bond yields could weigh on domestic equities and fuel foreign fund outflows.”

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, "Increased momentum was observed in the domestic market, driven by optimism about the upcoming earnings season starting next week. The rally was broad-based, with most sectoral indices posting gains. The auto sector led the way, showing the strongest momentum due to robust December sales that defied the usual subdued demand. Banking and IT stocks also performed well, as the economy bottomed in Q2."

In 2024, Sensex gained 8.18% and Nifty climbed 8.76% during the period. Sensex touched a record high of 85,978 and Nifty reached a peak of 26,277 on September 27 last year.

Previous session

Sensex ended 368 pts higher at 78,507 and Nifty climbed 98 pts to 23,742 on January 1. Market cap of the BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 444.46 lakh crore. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 shares ended in the green.