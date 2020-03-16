Share Market LIVE: Sensex plunges 1,700 points, Nifty at 9,500; YES Bank gains 40%

Share Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded almost 5% lower on Monday, amid heavy selling in index heavyweights, tracking sell-off in global indices amid coronavirus scare. Sensex traded 1,596 points lower at 32,507 and Nifty traded 435 points lower at 9,520. All the sectoral indices were trading with sharp losses. Global markets traded lower on Monday after central banks worldwide deepened rate cuts, in a move to curb the economic shutdown due to spreading of COVID-19 virus. Resuming its downward spiral, domestic BSE Sensex hit the day' low after dropping 2,182 points to 31,921. Similarly, the NSE Nifty cracked 615 points to 9,339.25. The India Vix index on NSE was trading at 57.23, rising 5.76 points or 11.19%. The equity markets suffered extreme panic selling last week, where the key BSE barometer plunged 3,473.14 points in total.

In domestic cues, RBI on Friday said it is closely monitoring the current global situation and assured that it will take all steps to keep markets adequately liquid and stable. Besides this, investors will be awaiting for India Wholesale Price Index-February data, scheduled to be released later in the day.

Besides the outbreak in China, the Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically outside China, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. There are currently 169,610 confirmed cases and 6,518 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of March 16, 2020. Of this, 77,776 have been recovered globally. The number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 110.

Gold rises

11: 35 AM

Gold price moved up on Monday bouncing back from previous day's low after the Fed announced emergency rate cut. Interantionally, Spot Gold was up 0.2% at $1,532.99 rose.

Commenting the near term outlook fro gold futures, Hareesh V, Head of Commodity at Geojit Financial Services said," US Federal Reserve's emergency interest rate cut and restarting of quantitative easing programme remain lifted gold's safe haven appeal. Investors will continue to seek shelter in safe assets due to a rout in global stocks amid the threat of spreading deadly coronavirus.

suggesting the technical outllok, he added," The psychological support of $1,500 is likely to hold and take prices higher. However stiff resistance is seen at $1,620, a direct rise above the same would trigger further sharp rallies in the counter."

India VIX outlook

11:30 AM

In his technical & derivatives report by Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said," In last few sessions, the INDIA VIX, which is also called as the fear index, has risen quite sharply and has ended the week above the 50 mark. Higher the volatility index, market tends to move steeply and hence, the market is likely to continue with some large swings in the near term."

Today, India Vix index on NSE was trading at 57.23, rising 5.76 points or 11.19%.

Expert opinion on near term outlook

11: 26 AM

Commenting on how should investors trade in the near term outlook, Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking said that the last week was terrible week for the equity market as the benchmark indices tanked almost vertically and settled with a cut over 9%. The fear of rising coronavirus cases combined with a sharp fall in the crude oil price triggered panic across the global markets including ours, he added further.

"We advise investors to utilise this phase and accumulate quality names on every significant fall. Meanwhile, traders should focus more on the risk management part and prefer hedged bets as we do not see this volatility easing any time soon.

The coming week could be a tough one for participants, citing looming uncertainty over the coronavirus impact on global growth. Besides, crude oil prices and currency movement will be on their radar.

On the benchmark front, Nifty could hover within a broader range of 9,000-10,700 next week," he added.

Top losers today

11: 12 AM

All Sensex components were trading in the red. IndusInd Bank was the top loser, tanking up to 12%, followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Titan, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance.

Sensex and Nifty day's low

11:00 AM

Resuming its downward spiral, domestic BSE Sensex hit the day' low after dropping 2,182 points to 31,921. Similarly, the NSE Nifty cracked 615 points to 9,339.25.

10: 56 AM

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropped by Rs 6,25,501.8 crore to Rs 1,23,00,741.02 crore in the opening trade. Investor wealth was wiped off in early morning trade on Monday as markets witnessed yet another sell-off, with the BSE benchmark plunging 2,182.41 points as Covid-19 scare continued to hit sentiment. The drop in investor wealth was led by extremely weak market sentiment, where the BSE Sensex witnessed another plunge after staging a strong comeback on Friday.

Top losers today

10: 55 AM

The entire BSE 30-share pack was trading in the red, led by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank, tumbling up to 9.3%.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries was also trading over 3% lower, which was also instrumental in dragging the benchmark lower.

Rupee trades lower today at 74.20 per dollar

10: 50 AM

The Indian rupee plunged 45 paise to 74.20 against US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking weak opening in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows.

The rupee opened weak at 74.10 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 74.20, down 45 paise over its last close.

The local unit had settled at 73.75 against the US dollar on Friday.

FII/ DII action on Friday

10: 48 AM

Foreign investors remained net sellers in Indian capital markets for the fifth straight day, pulling out more than Rs 6,027.58 crore on Friday amid a global sell-off in equities, market data showed.

Measures by RBI

10: 47 AM

RBI on Friday said it is closely monitoring the current global situation and assured that it will take all steps to keep markets adequately liquid and stable.

"The RBI is closely and continuously monitoring the rapidly evolving global situation and will take all necessary measures to ensure that money, debt and forex markets remain adequately liquid and stable, and continue to function normally," the central bank said had in a statement.

The RBI earlier also announced measures to infuse liquidity in the foreign exchange market, including the US dollar swaps worth USD 2 billion.

WPI data to be released today

10: 45 AM

On domestic cues, investors will be awaiting for India Wholesale Price Index, February data, scheduled to be released later in the day.

Market recovers

10: 30 AM

Equity market has recovered from day's low that were hit by the opening bell Monday amid positive trend registered in index heavyweights. Although the indices Sensex and Nifty traded deep lower in red territory, following weak trend from global indices. Sensex traded 1,596 points lower at 32,507 and Nifty traded 435 points lower at 9,520.

SBI Cards share opens at Rs 658 per share

10: 25 AM

SBI Cards share listed at a discount of 13% to the issue price amid gloomy market conditions due to coronavirus scare. SBI Cards share opened at Rs 658 per share on BSE against the issue price of Rs 755 per share.

Federal Reserve cut interest rate to zero

10: 17 AM

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 100 basis points on Sunday to a target range of 0% to 0.25%. It said it would expand its balance sheet by at least $700 billion in coming weeks.

Petrol and Deisel prices

10: 10 AM

Oil prices extended losses on Monday as emergency rate cut by US Fed failed to calm nerves of global markets as pandemic fear overshadowed. Petrol price was cut by 12 paise a litre and diesel rates by 14 paise. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 69.75 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 62.44, according to a price notification of state-owned oil firms.

Why global markets trade lower

10: 10 AM

Overseas, equity markets extended losses on Monday as emergency rate cut by US Fed failed to calm nerves of global markets as pandemic fear overshadowed.Asian markets were trading lower led by Australia as US Fed slashed rates inan emergency move but could notsupport markets. Yesterday in an emergency move, Fed cut rates to zero and announced massive stimulus program. DOW Jones had closed in green on Friday. But stock futures plunged on Sunday to hit "limitdown" levels of 5% lower.

Nifty outlook

10: 08 AM

On Nifty outlook for Monday's trade, Geojit Financial Sevices in their daily market report suggested," Expect consolidation inside 9,560-9,360 initially. Upside prospects aiming 10,350, will improve if able to float above 9,733. Directional downsides are less expected, but a close below 9450 could push lower range expectations to 9,000."

SBI Cards at Rs 701

The share price of SBI Card IPO has risen to Rs 170 per share within few minutes of trade on Monday as against the issue price of Rs 755 per equity share. Earlier the shares had oepend at the issue price of Rs 661 per share.

Rupee opens lower

10:00 AM

Rupee opened lower at 74.10 per US dollar on Monday as compared to Friday's closing value of 73.91 against the American currency.

YES Bank gains 40%

9: 55 AM

Shares of YES Bank gained 40% within few minutes of the opening trade on Monday after the lender announced, " This is to inform that the YES Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020 has been approved by the Central Government and the Scheme has been notified in the Official Gazette on March 13, 2020 and has come into force on March 13, 2020."

Further, the lender added, thhat the list investors towards investment into bank inclued a) State Bank of India, b) Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited c) ICICI Bank Limited d) Axis Bank Limited e) Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited f) The Federal Bank Ltd g) Bandhan Bank Limited h) IDFC First Bank Limited.

Wonderla Holidays drop 11%

9: 55 AM

Shares of Wonderla Holidays were trading 11.17% lower at Rs 165 on Monday after the company announced that it plans to temporarily close Hyderabad Park from March 15 To March 21, 2020. Company added that this decision has been taken in accordance with the safety and pre-cautionary guidelines outlined by the State Government to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19.

SBI Card lists lower

9: 50 AM

Shares SBI Cards and Payment Services settled at Rs 661 per share in pre-opening trade on NSE on Monday against the issue price of Rs 755 per equity share.

Coronavirus update

9: 40 AM

Besides the outbreak in China, the Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically outside China, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. There are currently 169,610 confirmed cases and 6,518 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of March 16, 2020. Of this, 77,776 have been recovered globally.The number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 110.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Sensex and Nifty have opened over 5% lower amid heavy selling in index heavyweight, tracking sell-off in global indices amid coronavirus scare.BSE Sensex traded 1,729 points lower at 32,374 and NSE Nifty traded 494 point slower at 9,460 level

Pre open session

9: 10 AM

BSE Sensex has fallen over 1,000 points or 2.93% at the pre-open session on Monday, while NSE Nifty traded 3% lower at 9,440.

Coronavirus update in India

9:00 AM

The number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 110. Uttarakhand reported its first case on Sunday. There were fresh cases in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union Health Ministry said. So far India has reported two deaths, one each in Delhi and Karnataka.

Asian indices in red

9:00 AM

SGX Nifty traded at 9,575, down 409 pts or 4.10%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 6.8%, its steepest drop since 2008. China's Shanghai composite fell 4%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2% and is down 12.8% this week.Japan's Nikkei was in freefall, dropping 10% and heading for its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

In the meanwhile, Australia's benchmark fell 7.6%.

PM Modi proposes SAARC emergency fund

8: 55 AM

PM Modi, in his opening address at South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) proposed formulation of a joint strategy was backed by all the member states and later added, "I propose that we create a COVID-19 emergency fund. India can start by contributing $10 million."

Oil rises today

8: 50 AM

Oil prices fell on concerns about global demand. Brent crude was last off $1.01 at $32.84 per barrel while U.S. crude slipped 60 cents to $31.13 a barrel.

Gold Prices climb higher

8: 50 AM

Gold was up 0.2% at $1,532.99 rose.

Global banks offer measures

8:45 AM

Stock markets and the dollar were roiled on Monday after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates in an emergency move and its major peers offered cheap U.S. dollars to break a logjam in global lending markets.

Shanghai blue chips fell 1.5% even as China's central bank surprised with a fresh round of liquidity injections into the financial system.

New Zealand's central bank also shocked by cutting rates 75 basis points to 0.25%, while the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) pumped more money into a strained financial system.

Such is the dislocation the Fed cut interest rates by 100 basis points on Sunday to a target range of 0% to 0.25%, and promised to expand its balance sheet by at least $700 billion in coming weeks.

Stocks in news today

8: 40 AM

Stocks to watch today on March 16: Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Lasa Supergenerics, HDFC Bank, CreditAccess Grameen, Indian Oil among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

Market Perspective

8: 35 AM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty is likely to open on a muted note amid mixed global indices on Monday. SGX nifty trades 3% lower, indicating a negative opening for the equity market. Although other Asian as well as Wall Street indices were trading in the green, rising 2-3% amid new hopes from policymakers on taking severe measures against the spreading COVID-19 virus.

Closing on last Friday

8: 30 AM

In the biggest intra-day recovery during the coronavirus pandemic, equity market indices Sensex and Nifty gained over 5,000 points from day's low and closed 4% higher by Friday's closing bell. Amid high buying in the index heavyweights, BSE Sensex ended 1,325 points higher at 34,103 and Nifty closed 433 points higher at 10,023.