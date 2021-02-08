Top gainers today: List of 8 stocks that rose up to 7% today

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rallied over 1% each and closed at fresh record highs on Monday, tracking strong gains in index majors amid a positive trend in global markets. Sectorally, except for FMCG and PSU Bank, all the indices closed in green territory, with over 3% rise in auto and media index, followed by 2% rise in IT and realty index. Rising for the sixth straight session, Sensex ended 617 points higher at 51,348 and Nifty gained 191 points to 15,115. Both indices hit fresh lifetime highs of 51,523 and 15,159 earlier today. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.34% to 23.95.

Sensex, Nifty close higher for sixth straight session: Five factors behind the rally

Here's a look at top gainers on BSE and NSE today

1. Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) share price soared to an upper circuit of 10% on both BSE and NSE, trading as the top gainers on both indices. The stock rose after the company reported a 42% YoY jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 1,268 crore against Rs 891.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. M&M stock gained 10% to hit a new 52- week high at Rs 952.15. M&M stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The share has risen 15% in one week and 19% in a month. Year-to-date, the stock is up 27%. Market capitalisation of Mahindra & Mahindra rose to Rs 1,14,572.62 crore. The stock closed 7.2% higher on BSE at Rs 928.20 and 7.3% higher on NSE today at Rs 929.20.

2. Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro stock price traded as the top gainer on both BSE and NSE. The stock currently trades 2.29% away from 52 week high of Rs 1,593. Today, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1569.9, 3.52% on BSE. Larsen & Toubro share stands higher than 5 , 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has risen 7.34% in one week, 13% in one month and 20% year-to-date. M-cap of the stock stood at Rs 2,18, 565 crore as of today's session. Meanwhile, the Capital Goods sector gained by 2.86% on BSE today. The stock closed 2.3% higher on BSE at Rs 1,552.10 and 2.7% higher on NSE today at Rs 1,553.95.

3. Hindalco Industries

The top gainer on NSE today hit a new 52 week high of Rs 279.75, rising 6.77% intraday. The stock has risen 23.31% in the last 6 days. The stock has risen 15% in one week, 3.5% in one month and 15% year-to-date. M-cap of the stock, with Re 1 face value, stood at Rs 62,679.66 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 6.12% higher on NSE today at Rs 278.10.

4. Shree Cement

Shree Cement share price gained 5.86% intraday and hit an all-time high of Rs 28,281.25 today, trading among the top gainers on NSE. With high volumes traded today, Shree Cement share stands higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has risen 14% in one week, 8.5% in one month and 16% year-to-date. M-cap of the stock, with Re 10 face value, stood at Rs 1,01,013.83 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 4.62 % higher on NSE today at Rs 27,956.55.

5. Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv stock price was trading as the top second gainer on BSE today after the stock gained 4.07% intraday and touched a new 52 week high of Rs 10,113.45 today. Bajaj Finserv is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has risen 3% in one week, 9% in one month and 12% year-to-date. M-cap of the stock, with Re 10 face value, stood at Rs 1,59,129.49 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 3.2% higher at Rs 10,032 on BSE today.

6. Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel shares were trading as the top gainer on BSE today, rising 3.82% to an intraday high of Rs 603.45. Bharti Airtel share stands higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. M-cap of the telecom firm stood at Rs 1,43,522.62 crore today. The stock trades 4.33% away from 52 week high of Rs 623. The stock closed 2.7% higher on BSE today at Rs 597.35.

7. Tech Mahindra

The IT stock gained after 2 days of consecutive fall and touched an intraday high of Rs 993, rising 3.49% today. Tech Mahindra share stands higher than 5, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 20-day moving averages. The stock has risen 4% in one week and 0.87% year-to-date. M-cap of the firm stood at Rs 95,245.69 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 2.37% higher at Rs 982.20 on BSE today.

8. PowerGrid Corporation

PowerGrid Corp stock was trading among the top gainers on BSE today, rising 3.07% to hit a new 52 week high of Rs 213.4. The stock has risen 3.8% in the last 2 days. The stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. It has risen 12% in one week, 4% in one month and 11% year-to-date. M-cap of the firm stood at Rs 1,11,118.96 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 2.6% higher at Rs 212.45 on BSE today.

Besides these, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance were also among the top gainers. On the other hand, Britannia, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, UPL and Divi Labs were among the top losers on BSE and NSE.

Share Market News Live: Sensex hits new high, Nifty above 15,100; M&M, ITC, ONGC, SBI, Maruti top gainers

Stocks in news: Adani Enterprises, Britannia, PNB, BEML, Maruti, Ashoka Buildcon, Pfizer