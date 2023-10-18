Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty gives up 19,700: Rs 2.6L cr investor wealth lost; HUDCO, MMTC dive up to 10%

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply in Wednesday's trade, dragged by banks, financials, consumer and technology stocks. The BSE Sensex slumped over 500 points while the NSE barometer Nifty hit the sub-19,700 level. At 12:46 pm, the 30-pack Sensex was down 518 points or 0.77 per cent at 65,918. The NSE benchmark was down 137 points or 0.69 per cent at 19,674.

Pain in the domestic benchmarks intensified as the session progressed. Such was the fall in the domestic indices that around Rs 2.6 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was wiped out.

Broader markets also came under pressure as BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices turned into the red.

Here's a look at today's market fall in numbers:

Rs 2.6 lakh crore investor wealth lost

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, fell Rs 2.59 lakh crore to Rs 321.23 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 323.82 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Frontline stocks such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) contributed to the fall today.

22 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 22 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. BSE stocks such as Genesis, KACL, Tarsons, Tatva and VMart hit their respective one-year low levels. That said, 209 stocks touched their one-year high levels today.

2,326 stocks in the red

Out of 3,746 stocks, 2,326 stocks were seen declining. 1,256 stocks were advancing, while 164 stocks remained unchanged.

HUDCO & MMTC down up to 10%

Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO), MMTC, Vakrangee, Syngene International Ltd and KIOCL Ltd slipped up to 10.06 per cent.

Banks & financial among top drags

On NSE, 13 out of 15 sub-indices were down. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT fell sharply.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian shares worth Rs 264 crore on a net basis during the previous session. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 113 crore.

On the global front, Asian markets were last seen trading mostly on a weak note. Japan's Nikkei index was flat, South Korea's Kospi index was down 0.09 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.18 per cent and Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.80 per cent.

