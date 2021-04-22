Top gainers today: ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC rose up to 3.6%

Benchmark indices ended in the green today as market recovered on the back of positive global cues. Sensex closed 374 points higher at 48,080 and Nifty gained 109 points to 14,406. FMCG stocks witnessed profit booking, while buying was seen in banks, metals, and oil & gas space.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green. ICICI Bank, Tata Steel HDFC, and Bajaj Auto were among the top gainers. Top losers were Shree Cements, Titan Company, Tata Consumer Products, HUL, and Nestle. 18 of the 30 Sensex constituents and 27 of 50 constituents on Nifty ended in the green.

Here's a look at the top five Sensex gainers today.

ICICI Bank: The stock ended 3.60 per cent higher at Rs 579.15 on BSE. The stock has gained 3.6 per cent in the last 2 days. According to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ICICI Bank continued to lead in fresh issuances, accounting for over 36 per cent of new cards

Tata Steel: The stock closed 3.01 per cent higher at Rs 921.20 on BSE. The stock has been performing well from past few sessions and gained around 4 per cent in the last two trading sessions.

HDFC: The stock of mortgage lender ended 2.67 per cent higher at Rs 2,479 on BSE. It has gained after two days of consecutive fall.

Bajaj Auto: The auto stock closed 2.30 per cent higher at Rs 3,682 on BSE. The share has risen 4.6 per cent in the last two trading sessions.

HDFC Bank: The banking stock closed 2.25 per cent higher at Rs 1,422 on BSE. The company reported an 18.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone profit at Rs 8,186.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21) on account of low base in the corresponding period. Profit in Q4FY20 stood at Rs 6,927.69 crore.

