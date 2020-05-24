Eid-ul-Fitr: Is the Indian stock market open or closed for trading tomorrow?

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), bond, commodity, and currency markets will be closed for trading on Monday (May 25) in view of Eid-Ul-Fitr. Meanwhile, the US markets will also be closed on Monday on account of Memorial Day.

The Indian market in the week ahead will remain focused on the rate with which COVID-19 infection spreads across the country. Investors are looking forward to the Centre's plan of action after May 31, if it will lift the lockdown or extend it further.

The market is also expecting more economic boosters from the central government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Rs 20 lakh special economic stimulus package to provide relief to various segments of the economy battered by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The market will also keep a close watch on corporate earnings of companies such as HDFC, Equitas Holdings, TVS Motor, Dabur, Lupin, and CEAT.

The March quarter GDP data, which will come next week will give investors some indication regarding the scale of the early damage caused by the lockdown, which was first announced by PM Modi on March 24, then extended till May 3, again till May 17, and further being prolonged till May 31.