Investor wealth hits fresh record of Rs 231.52 lakh cr after Sensex zooms to lifetime high

Market cap of BSE listed firms rose to a record high of Rs 231.52 lakh crore after Sensex hit fresh all-time high in early trade today. Investor wealth rose by Rs 1.29 lakh crore in morning session against previous close of Rs 230.23 lakh crore.

The rise in BSE market cap came after Sensex hit record high of 52,578, rising 278 points from previous close of Rs 52,300. Nifty too rose to its all time high of 15,835 rising 98 points against previous close of 15,737.

On February 16 this year, Sensex hit a record high of 52,516 and Nifty rose to a lifetime high of 15,431 on upbeat sentiment post FM Nirmala Sitharaman's third Union Budget speech on February 1.

Sensex has gained 10.09% or 4,816 points since the beginning of this year and risen 56.75% in one year.

Nifty has risen 13.24% or 1,851 points since the beginning of this year. The 50 stock index has rallied 59.86% or 5,922 points in one year.

The 30-stock index has surged 26,597 points from its March 23, 2020 close of 25,981. Nifty has climbed 8,225 points against 7,610, its close on March 23 last year.

On March 23, Sensex and Nifty logged their highest losses ever after rising number of coronavirus cases in India and the resultant lockdown in a majority of states took a heavy toll on the financial markets. While Sensex lost 3,934 points to 25,981 , Nifty closed 1,135 points lower at 7,610.

Top Sensex gainers were PowerGrid, RIL and ONGC rising up to 2.13% in early trade. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 were trading in the green. Market breadth was positive with 1905 stocks trading higher against 727 shares trading lower on BSE.

On Thursday, benchmark indices snapped two days of losses. Sensex zoomed 358 points to end at 52,300 and Nifty rose 102 points to 15,737. Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex gainer rallying 7.29 per cent, followed by shares of Bajaj FinServ, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra, ITC and Kotak Bank.

Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty at record high; PowerGrid, HDFC twins top gainers