Sensex closes 193 points higher, Nifty crosses 11,050; Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, RIL top gainers

Extending gains for the second session, the Sensex and Nifty closed higher today led by consumer durables and oil and gas stocks. While the Sensex rose 193 points or 0.53 percent to 36,636.35, Nifty gained 65 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 11,053. Top Sensex gainers were Bajaj Finance (2.52%), ICICI Bank (2.26%) and RIL (2.03%).

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 closed in the green. Tata Motors (2.27%), Axis Bank (1.78%), Hindustan Unilever (1.46%) were the top Sensex losers.

Tata Motors share price fell in trade today a day after the stock surged 10% intra day, the highest gain in three years. Tata Motors share price fell 3% to 188.10 intra day compared to its previous close of 194 on profit-booking.

The stock touched an intra day high of 198.30, rising 2.22%.

On Tuesday, the Sensex rose nearly 379 points to close at 36,442 and Nifty gained 124 points to settle just below the psychological 11,000 level.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices closed 71 points and 140 points higher on the BSE.

Consumer durables stocks led the gains with the BSE index rising 298 points to 22,316. BSE oil and gas index too ended 112 points higher at 14,433.

Of 19 BSE sectoral indices, 18 ended in the green. BSE auto stock index ended in the red.

Wipro share price closed higher today after the company started trading ex-bonus and adjusted for bonus issue. Wipro share price touched an intra day high of Rs 285.40 rising 4.66 percent with more volume traded close to the high price. Wipro share closed 2.05% higher on BSE.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) closed higher today after the home loan firm released a report by an independent chartered accountant firm saying that it had not created shell companies to divert funds.

Dewan Housing Finance share price closed 11.04% higher to 148.80 compared to the previous close of 133.90 on the BSE.

Market breadth was positive with 1667 stocks closing in the green compared to 1036 ending in the red on the BSE. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 751 crore on Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 580 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Global markets

Asian markets were mostly higher Wednesday, led by gains in Chinese markets as officials promised to enact measures to boost the economy and cool trade tensions.

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.5 percent to 3,102.10 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2 percent to 29,030.17. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.6 percent to 21,596.81 as a stronger yen hurt shares of export manufacturers.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P ASX 200 rose 0.8 percent to 6,245.60 and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.2 percent to 2,175.60. India's Sensex gained 0.5 percent to 36,605.15. Shares rose in Indonesia and Taiwan but fell in Singapore and Thailand.