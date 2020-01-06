Sensex falls over 600 points, Nifty below 12,100 amid US-Iran tension: Ten things to know

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the week on a negative note amid sliding Asian markets on concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East following the killing by a US air strike of an Iranian general. Domestic indices were trading lower for the second consecutive session on account of negative global cues.
Here's a look at 10 things to know about the fall in Sensex, Nifty today.
- Sensex fell 619 points intra day to 40,845. The index closed at 41,464 on Friday. Similarly, Nifty lost 164 points to 12,062 compared to the previous close of 12,226.
- SBI, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex losers. On Nifty, top losers were Coal India India, SBI and Zee Entertainment.
- Of 30 Sensex stocks, 27 were trading in the red. Titan, TCS and Tech Mahindra were trading higher on the index. On Nifty, 45 stocks fell against 5 trading in green. Market breadth was negative with 509 stocks trading higher compared to 1652 falling on BSE.
- On Friday, Sensex closed 162 points lower at 41,464 and Nifty fell 55 points to 12,226.
- Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 257 points and 210 points lower at 14,856 and 13,778 in early trade.
- Rupee lost 31 paise to 72.11 in early trade on Monday weighed by the spike in crude oil prices, amid rising concerns over US-Iran tensions.
- Banking, capital goods, auto, metal oil and gas indices tanked on the BSE today. All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the red. BSE bankex lost 700 points to 35,830 with BSE auto index losing 353 points. Capital goods, metal and oil and gas indices fell over 250 points each.
- On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,263 crore on Friday , and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,029.2 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
- 36 stocks hit their 52-week highs on BSE compared to 65 falling to their 52-week lows. 137 stocks hit their upper circuits compared to 199 reaching lower circuits on BSE.
- Shares skidded in Asia with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index down 2% on concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East following the killing by a US air strike of an Iranian general. In South Korea, the Kospi lost 1% to 2,154.24 and the S&P ASX 200 declined 0.3% to 6,716.20. Asian economies depend heavily on oil from the Middle East, and oil prices surged, with US crude up 2.4% and Brent crude up nearly 2.7%. Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street on Friday, ended a five-week winning streak for the S&P 500 a day after the benchmark index hit its latest record high. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose $1.85 or 2.7% to $70.45 per barrel. It gained $2.35, or 3.5%, to close at $68.60 per barrel on Friday.