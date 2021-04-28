Sensex rallies over 800 points, Nifty scales 14,850; banking, auto stocks lead gains

Sensex rose over 800 points in afternoon trade today amid a rally in finance and auto stocks post strong quarterly earnings. The 30-stock index gained 857 points intra day to 49,801 against previous close of 48,944. Nifty climbed 237 points in intra day to 14,890 against previous close of 14,653.

BSE bankex was the top gainer rising 860 points to 38,018.

Bank Nifty too surged 831 points to 33,566.

Positive sentiment in banking sector came after share of NBFC Bajaj Finance climbed as much 3.5% to its highest since April 8 following a jump in its March-quarter profit. Net profit rose 42% to Rs 1,347 crore in the January-March period from Rs 948 crore a year ago, Bajaj Finance said.

Share of Bajaj Finserv, which is set to report its quarterly results later in the day, rose 2.7%.

BSE auto index too gained 461 points to 22,296 in afternoon session.

Sentiment was upbeat in the auto sector after TVS Motor reported nearly four-fold rise in its consolidated net profit in Q4. It reported net profit of Rs 319.19 crore in Q4 on the back of robust sales in the domestic and international markets. The share hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 661.1 today, rising 16.74% against previous close of Rs 566.30 on BSE. All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the green.

Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex gainer rising up to 8.33 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Nestle India, HCL Tech, TCS and Dr Reddy's were the top losers falling up to 0.79%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 24 were trading in the green. Market cap of BSE-listed firms swelled to 208.85 lakh crore in today's session.

Market breadth was positive with 1,829 stocks trading higher against 1,114 falling on BSE.

165 stocks were unchanged in trade today. BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 201 points and 161 points, respectively.

