Sensex closes 179 points lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon warning, Nifty at 11,673

Early today Indian benchmark indices opened at a record high with Nifty was trading at 11,760.2 in morning today. For the first time in several months the markets consolidated with the BSE Sensex closing above 39,000 levels on Tuesday.

On weekly basis, Sensex and Nifty gained 2.8% each. In monthly action, Nifty gained 8.1% and Sensex rose 8.7%.

Buoyed by positive movement in global markets and the outcome of RBI policy decision due later this week, most of the sectors indices, except IT are trading in green led by bank, metal, infra, pharma and energy.

While Jet Airways fell 5 percent in the pre-opening trade, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing, Vedanta, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, Marico, M&M, Tata Motors, Tata Steel were some of the major gainers on the indices

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today.

3:45 pm: The BSE Sensex eventually closed 179 points down at 38,877. The Nifty index settled 70 points lower at 11,643.

3:30 pm: Mid Caps has dragged the market with Nifty Midcap100 change of -1.14%.

3:20 pm: 1579 Stocks have declined against 1005 advanced stocks and market cap of the entire market has fallen by -0.35%.

3:15 pm: While all Market Cap categories have fallen, Small Caps has dragged the market with Nifty Small 100 change of -0.62%.

3:10 pm: Top Losers (BSE 200): Amara Raja Batteries (-6.73%), JSW Energy (-5.51%), HPCL (-4.66%).

3:00 pm: Top Gainers (BSE 200): General Insuranc (5.07%), Indiabulls Housing (3.64%), Supreme Industries (3.37%).

2:40 pm: Sensex was down 70.64 points or 0.18 percent at 38986, and the Nifty was trading 31.05 points or by 0.27 percent lower at 11,737.70. The Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was weak as 1097 shares advanced, while 1563 shares declined and 180 were unchanged.

2:25 pm: Shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) plunged nearly 7 per cent and were trading close to 52-week low in intra-day trade on Wednesday after the company terminated agreement between Galla Family Johnson Controls (Mauritius) and Johnson Controls Battery Group. As a result of this, the Gala family has taken control of the company.

2:15 pm: The BSE Sensex was at 39101.8, up by 45.15 points or by 0.12 per cent, and the NSE Nifty was at 11704.95, down by 8.25 points or by 0.07 per cent.

The broader market slipped into negative terrain, with Midcap and Smallcap indices falling as much 0.27 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.

1:00 pm: Larsen & Toubro share price fell 1.5 % to intraday low of Rs. 1387.40 after the company informed exchanges about selling its entire stake in L&T Kobelco Machinery Private Limited to Kobe Steel, Japan. L&T Kobelco Machinery is a 51:49 joint venture between L&T and Kobe Steel.

12:45 pm: 1248 Stocks have declined against 1234 advanced stocks.Meanwhile, 25 Sectors are advancing (Top gainer: Nifty Realty 1.46%) while 18 Sectors are declining (Top loser: BSE Oil & Gas -0.99%).

12:30 pm: Cadila Healthcare' shares fell over 1 per cent as USFDA issued 1 observation to manufacturing facility located at Pharmez, Ahmedabad following inspection from March 25-April 2. The company has said in its press release that it is confident of addressing the observation at the earliest.

12:15 pm: About 1,105 shares have advanced, 1,086 shares have declined, and 151 shares are unchanged. More stocks have declined, however, the overall market cap of the entire market has increased.

11:45 am: Indiabulls Housing Finance, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Maruti, JP Associates among the top gainers for the day.

11:30 am: Tata Steel shares climbed nearly 2 per cent after the rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) upgraded its outlook on the stock from stable to positive.

11:15 am: Muthoot Finance has hit a new high of Rs 631, up 2.4 % on BSE, after the company announced that its board will meet on Friday, April 5 to consider interim dividend. The stock has surged 30 % in two months post Q3 results.

11:00 am: The initial public offer (IPO) of Metropolis Healthcare opened today. The issue consists entirely of an offer for sale of 1.37 crore shares, at a price band of Rs. 877-880 per share. The issue closes on 5 April.

10:55 am: Nifty has hit a new 52 week high of 11761. Nifty's volatility has been low at 0.25%. Nifty has been gaining consecutively for the last 5 days and has risen 2.58% in the period.

10:45 am: Jet Airways is down 3%, falling for the 5th consecutive day. Company has informed the exchanges about grounding another fifteen aircraft due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements. With 15 more planes out of operations, its fleet has woefully come down to just 20 from as high as 123, operating over 650 flights across the country and the continents.

10:35 am: Nifty is trading up by 29.95 points and Sensex is up by 150.68 points

10:30 am: Nifty Realty (2.01%),BSE Realty (1.86%)

10:15 am: 33 Sectors advanced (Top gainer: Nifty Realty 2.05 %) while 10 Sectors declined (Top loser: Nifty Media -1.01%)

10:00 am: Index losers are Eicher Motors, Britannia, Tech Mahindra, Wipro.

9:45 am: Index gainers this morning are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Power Grid.

9:30 am: Market has gained 0.35% while volumes have increased by 2.34%. More stocks have advanced and the overall market cap of the entire market has increased.

9:15 am: Sensex was up 199 points at 39175, while Nifty climbed 39 points at 11745.

9:05 am: Rupee opened flat at 68.72, marginally higher than the Tuesday's close of 68.74. Oil prices rose for a fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, while Gold prices slipped after touching their lowest level in four weeks.