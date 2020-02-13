Share Market LIVE: Sensex slips 100 points, Nifty at 12,166; YES Bank rises 4%

Share Market LIVE: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bearish note on Thursday, following negative cues from global equities, led by losses recorded private bankingand realty scrips amid December earnings season. Asian stocks were mixed as investors weighed a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases reported in China's Hubei province due to a tweak in methodology. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 100 points lower at 41,440 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 33 points lower at 12,201. Companies set to announce their earnings are Adani Transmission, BP, Lux, Nestle, Page Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Healthcare, PC Jeweller among others.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

YES Bank shares climb over 5% on fundraising news

11: 34 AM

The share price of YES Bank rose 5.68% intraday on Thursday's early session after the private lender announced that it has received non-binding expressions of interest ("EOis") from several prominent investors. These financial firms who have submitted 'non-binding' expressions of interest are JC Flowers & Co, Tilden Park Capital Management, OHA (UK) (part of Oak Hill Advisors) and Silver Point Capital. The private lender has also said it'll release the December quarter financial results by March 14, 2020.

The rise in price of stock was despite rating downgarde by India Ratings on lender's long-term issuer rating due to continued delay and inconclusive quantum of the anticipated equity infusion in the bank. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), a part of Fitch group, on Wednesday downgraded YES Bank's long-term issuer rating to 'IND A-' from 'IND A', while maintaining it on 'Rating Watch Negative' (RWN).

Following the update, shares of YES Bank opened with a gain of 4.97% today touched an intraday high of Rs 37.2, rising 5.68% against the last close of Rs 35.20 on BSE. Currently, YES Bank share price is quoting Rs 36.95, rising 1.75 points or 4.97% apiece on BSE.

IRCTC share rises 10% post Q3 earnings

10: 45 AM

Indian Railways & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) jumped 10% in intraday to a new lifetime high on Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday after the ticketing arm of Indian Railways on Wednesday reported a sharp jump of 179% in its net profit at Rs 205.80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, helped by broad-based growth across all sectors. The Miniratna company had posted net profit of Rs 73.59 crore in the same quarter last year. On the sequential basis, profit grew 106.17% from Rs 99.82 crore in September quarter of this fiscal.

The IRCTC stock price opened with a gain of 11.7% today and rose to an intraday high as well as a new lifetime high of Rs 1596.95, as against the previous day's close of Rs 1418.95. The stock has crossed its earlier 52-week high of Rs 1,562, that was touched on February 6, 2020.

Global Update

10: 25 AM

Asian stocks were mixed as investors weighed a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases reported in China's Hubei province due to a tweak in methodology.

Q3 Earnings Today

10: 00 AM

Adani Transmission, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Lux Industries, Nestle India, Page Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Atul Auto, Bajaj Healthcare, PC Jeweller, Varroc Engineering, Vakrangee Limited, Mapro Industries, Lemon Tree Hotels, Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries, Deccan Cements, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, KNR Constructions, Mazda, Victoria Mills, Uflex, Wheels India, VLS Finance, Century Plyboards, Allcargo Logistics, Bombay Burmah Trading, Atlas Cycles, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Suven Life Sciences among others will be releasing their quarterly results today.

Retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January

9: 45 AM

Retail inflation, calculated on the basis of Consumer Price Index (CPI), inched upwards to 7.59 per cent during January, showed data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Wednesday. This is the highest rate of inflation since May 2014, when it was 8.33 per cent.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bearish note on Thursday, following negative cues from global equities, led by losses recorded private bankingand realty scrips amid December earnings season. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 100 points lower at 41,440 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 33 points lower at 12,201.

Last Close

9: 10 AM

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a bullish note on Wednesday, tracking stong cues from global equities, led by gains recorded FMCG scrips amid December earnings season. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex ended 349 points higher at 41,565 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 closed 93 points higher at 12,201.