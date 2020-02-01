Stocks in news: M&M, Maruti Suzuki, PVR, Affle, Godrej Properties, JBM Auto, IDBI Bank and more

Stocks to watch out for today on February 3: M&M, Maruti, PVR, Affle (India), Godrej Properties, JBM Auto, IDBI Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

Blue Star Q3: The company reported a consolidated net profit (YoY) at Rs 20.24 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.82 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. The company's total income from operations rose 11.9% (YoY) to Rs 1,242 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,109.34 crore in the same period last financial year.

Lumax Industries Q3: Company's PAT was down 8% YoY to Rs 56 crore. Revenue fell 14% YoY to Rs 1,214 crore. EBITDA including other income was up by 2% YoY to Rs 127 crore. Company's EBITDA Margins expanded by 170 bps to 10.5%.

PVR: Company said CRISIL has upgraded its rating on the non-convertible debentures and long-term bank facilities to 'CRISIL AA/Stable' from 'CRISIL AA-/Stable. CRISIL has also withdrawn its ratings on the Rs 225 crore non-convertible debentures as these have been redeemed. The withdrawal is in-line with CRISIL's policy.

Maharashtra Seamless: The company said Sanjiv Goyal has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and has been relieved from services on January 31, 2020.

SML Isuzu: The automobile manufacturer reported a 11.5 per cent decline in total sales at 1,112 units in January. The company had sold 997 units in January 2019. Total sales (Cumulative Ten months till January 2020) fell 12 per cent to 9,127 units in 2019 as against 10,373 units in 2018.

Apollo Microsystems: The company is participating in DEF EXPO 2020, India, going to be held at Vrindavan Yojna, Sector 15, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, from 5th February 2020 to 9th February 2020 organised by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

Q3 Earnings Today: Affle (India), Godrej Properties, Hawkins Cookers, Honeywell Automation, JBM Auto, Shriram Transport, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Bayer CropScience, AstraZeneca Pharma, Century Plyboards, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Deepak Nitrite, Saksoft, Shalby, SRF, Ujjivan Financial Services, Tata Chemicals, Investment Trust Of India, Unichem Laboratories, Vishnu Chemicals, Welspun Corp among others will announce their Q3 earnings today.