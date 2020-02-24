Stocks in news: TVS Motors, HUL, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Asian Paints, Dr Lal PathLabs, Sanofi India, Wonderla Holidays, Stovec Industries, Navin Fluorine International among others.

TVS Motors: The automaker announced today that the virus outbreak has led to impact on supply of certain components for the production of BS-VI vehicles. While company's direct dependency on China is limited to components, some Tier II suppliers have been impacted adversely which will lead to a 10% drop in the planned production in February 2020, the filing added.

Hindustan Unilever: The company board has approved formation of a new 100% owned subsidiary. The company will be incorporated with an authorised share capital of Rs 2,000 crore, as per company filing. This new subsidiary has been formed to leverage the growth opportunities in fast-changing business environment and will help HUL in becoming more agile and customer-focused, the filing added.

HDFC Bank: The lender announced that Aditya Puri, the Managing Director of HDFC Bank has sold bank's 12.52 lakh equity shares to exercise stock options.

Suzlon Energy: The solar company informed BSE its directors will hold a meeting on February 27 to consider raising funds via equity or equity linked instruments or convertible securities of the company.

JSW Steel: The steel major has been declared as 'Preferred Bidder' in the auctions of Jajang Iron Ore Block in Odisha. As per the filing, projected iron ore resource as on March 31, 2020 in the mine is around 39.40 million tonnes.

IndiGo: The airline announced today that it would launch daily direct flights connecting Pune to Chandigarh and Indore, effective from March 15, 2020 and May 01, 2020 respectively.

Bharti Infratel: The board of the company has extended the deadline for the closure of its merger with Indus Towers by another two months to April 24, 2020 and said that the implementation of the deal will depend on impact of the current AGR crisis facing the telecom industry and the extent of its impact on the company's major customers.

HCL Infosystems: The company informed the boures that Raghavan Rangarajan has expressed his intentions to step down from the position of the Managing Director of the company due to personal reasons. The Board of Directors of the company has approved his resignation with effect from the closing hours of March 31, 2020, the filing further added.

Bharat Forge: The company said that its board has approved payment of second interim dividend for FY19-20 of Rs 2 per equity share.

Avanti Feeds: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.

Ajanta Pharma: Company promoters have released pledged shares of quantity 1 lakh shares (0.11% stake) and 1.6 lakh shares (0.18% stake) on February 20, respectively. The reason for the release was repayment of loans by promoters for personal business purpose, the filing added.

Q3 Earnings Today: Asian Paints, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Sanofi India, Wonderla Holidays, Stovec Industries, Navin Fluorine International, Kama Holdings, Plastiblends India, Elantas Beck India, Petron Engineering Construction, Bharat Bijlee, Mysore Paper Mills, Mideast Integrated Steels, Asahi Songwon Colors, JBF Industries, Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders, Brahmaputra Infrastructure among others will release their December quarterly results today.