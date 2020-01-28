Stocks in news: Maruti, Airtel, Escorts, Bajaj Finance, Tata Power and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Escorts, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, Jubilant Foodworks, Birla Corporation, Pidilite Industries, IDFC First Bank, Godrej Consumer Products and Crompton Greaves Consumer among others.

Ramco Systems Q3: The company reported a 294.28% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.77 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against net loss of Rs 2.97 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 2.56%(YoY) to Rs 149.23 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 145.50 crore in the same period last financial year.

Central Bank of India Q3: The company reported 124.12% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 164.28 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against net loss of Rs 681.16 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 14.98%(YoY) to Rs 7,307.98 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 6,356 crore in the same period last financial year.

Maruti Suzuki Q3: The auto maker reported 5% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,565 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 1,489 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. The company cited rise in profit on account of cost reduction efforts, lower operating expenses, lower commodity prices and reduction in corporate tax rate, partially offset by higher sales promotion expenses, higher depreciation, and lower fair value gains on invested surplus. The automobile manufacturer's total revenue rose 4.4% (YoY) to Rs 21,490 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 20,585 crore in the same period last financial year. Total tax expenses of Maruti registered a de-growth of 22% (YoY) at Rs 441 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 570 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. EBITDA came in at Rs 2,102 crore in Q3 FY20, recording a rise of 8.9% from Rs 1,931 crore in Q3 FY19. Following the earnings update, shares of Maruti Suzuki fell 1.4% intraday to the low of Rs 7,040.05 on BSE today.

Acrysil Ltd Q3: The company reported a 123% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.84 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 3.06 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 24.18%(YoY) to Rs 74.92 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 60.33 crore in the same period last financial year.

Manappuram Finance Q3: The company reported 62% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 399.07 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 245.10 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 28%(YoY) to Rs 1,414.25 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,100.81 crore in the same period last financial year. The company board has declared an interim dividend of 55 paise per equity share of Rs 2 each.

Century Textiles Q3: The company reported 57% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.51 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 88.27 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. The company's revenue fell 7.99%(YoY) to Rs 882.99 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 959.64 crore in the same period last financial year.

Wabco India Q3: The company reported 35% decline (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 38 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 59.8 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 37% (YoY) to Rs 441 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 700 crore in the same period last financial year. Total EBITDA registered a decline of 40% (YoY) at Rs 60 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 100 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Orient Electric Q3: The company reported 61.99% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.05 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 11.76 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 17.56% (YoY) to Rs 496.93 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 422.71 crore in the same period last financial year.

The company reported 8.4% decline (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.47 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 4.88 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income grew 11.44% (YoY) to Rs 168.03 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 150.78 crore in the same period last financial year.

KRBL Q3: The company reported 48.29% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 159 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 107.22 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. The company's total income rose 41.71% (YoY) to Rs 1,333.59 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 941.06 crore in the same period last financial year.

Bharti Airtel: BSE and NSE have sought clarification from the telecom major with respect to news article appearing on CNBC TV 18 January 28, 2020, quoting "DGFT blacklists Bharti Airtel put co. under "Denied Entry List". Shares of Bharti Airtel closed 4.5% lower at Rs 490.90 on Tuesday.

Q3 Earnings Today: Escorts, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, Jubilant Foodworks, Birla Corporation, Pidilite Industries, NIIT Technologies, Vaibhav Global, Kaya, IDFC First Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Sundram Fasteners, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Quess Corp, GOCL Corporation , Foseco India, Dixon Technologies, Bharat Gears, Security And Intelligence Services (India), Ramco Industries, Ramco Cements, Ptc Industries, Transport Corporation Of India and TCI Developers