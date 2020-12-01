Stocks in news: ICICI Lombard, Unichem Labs, Indiabulls Housing, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Auto Stocks: Shares of automobile companies including M&M, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland will be under investor's radar as the firms are scheduled to release their November sales data today.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The company has received in-principle approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for the draft scheme of arrangement between the company and Bharti AXA General Insurance Company.

Reliance Capital: The company has defaulted on interest payment on term loans of HDFC Ltd and Axis Bank as on October 31, 2020. The company failed to make an interest payment of Rs 4.77 crore to HDFC and Rs 71 lakh to Axis Bank.

Unichem Laboratories: The company has received USFDA approval for Atenolol & Chlorthalidone tablets, a generic version of TENORETIC, used to treat hypertension and lower blood pressure.

SAIL: Company said Soma Modal has been appointed as chairperson till April 2023.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company has raised Rs 93 crore by selling part of its stake in OakNorth Holdings. The company has raised a total of Rs 2,670 crore as fresh equity in September, October and November.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has appointed Michael Clarke as chief operating officer.

Tata Motors: The company's subsidiary has raised $300 million via the issuance of senior notes.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Company closed its buyback offer after buying back 58,06,262 equity shares at an average price of Rs 245.75 per share.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company on Saturday said it has inked a pact with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to acquire its select anti-allergy brands in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Max Financial Services: IRDAI has approved the share swap deal between the company and Mitsui Sumitomo.

NLC India: Company issued commercial paper to HDFC Trustee Company and Nippon Life India Trustee.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Company said the commercial paper amount has been duly paid on November 27.