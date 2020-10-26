Stocks in news: Nestle, ICICI Lombard, Tech Mahindra, Vedanta, YES Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July-Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Max Ventures, Finolex Industries, Angel Broking and Torrent Pharma.

Nestle India: FMCG major announced its plans to invest Rs 2,600 crore over the next three to four years to augment its manufacturing capacity in the country.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Compnay reported a 35% growth in September quarter net profit at Rs 415.74 crore, while its total income rose to Rs 2,883.40 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,739.67 crore a year ago.

Tech Mahindra: The IT company said it will acquire a complete stake in New Zealand-based Tenzing Group and Australian IT firm Momenton for a cumulative amount of around Rs 293 crore. The company will acquire Auckland-headquartered consulting firm Tenzing Group for about Rs 218 crore and Melbourne-based cloud and engineering services firm Momenton for about Rs 75 crore.

Vedanta: The company on Saturday said its board has approved the first interim dividend of Rs 9.50 per equity share for the current fiscal amounting to Rs 3,500 crore.

YES Bank: The private lender reported a net profit of Rs 129.37 crore, as against a loss of Rs 600 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

RIL: Amazon.com Inc has won an interim award against its partner Future Group selling retail business to RIL unit for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single-judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold.

Bajaj Auto: The company is witnessing a strong revival in various export markets, including Africa and Latin America, as they were not hit as hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns as the domestic market, PTI reported.

JK Cement: The company inaugurated its new grey cement grinding unit at Balasinor in Gujarat's Mahisagar district with a manufacturing capacity of 0.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Tata Motors: Company said it has secured an order from the Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation for supply of 6,413 Tata Ace Gold vehicles.

