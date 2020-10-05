Stocks in news: Angel Broking, RIL, TCS, NMDC, Dr Reddy's

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Angel Broking: Shares of Angel Broking which recently concluded its Rs 600-crore initial public offer will list on the bourses on Monday.

Reliance Industries: Company announced that Mubadala Investment, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor company will invest Rs 6,247.5 crore into its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures.

TCS: The company will consider share buyback on October 7 along with Q2 earnings.

NMDC: The September production came in at 1.83 MT v/s 1.64 MT, while sales were at 2.11 MT v/s 1.91 MT.

Federal Bank: The lender's deposits rose 12.3% YoY to Rs 1,56,747 crore in September.

Laurus Labs: The pharma company announced the merger of two foreign subsidiaries of the company.

Panacea Biotec: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning letter to Panacea Biotec for violating current good manufacturing practice norms at its Baddi plant in Himachal Pradesh.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The pharma company announced the launch of a generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets for oral use in the US market.

Cadila Healthcare: Drug firm Zydus Healthcare on Sunday said it has launched generic anti-diabetic Dapagliflozin tablets across the country under the brand name 'Dapaglyn'

Havells: The company has decided to shift its switchgears production capacity from Guwahati location to its existing facilities at Baddi location.

PNC Infratech: The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for the project 'Construction of Haraulipur for 10 years' for a value of Rs 289.83 crore.

Future Enterprises: CARE downgraded rating on NCD issue to 'D' on account of default in payment of NCD interest.

Route Mobile: The company completed the acquisition of primarily intellectual property (software) and associated identified customer contracts (business) of TeleDNA Communications.