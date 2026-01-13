10-minute delivery: Eternal, Swiggy shares rise up to 3% today; here's why

Shares of Eternal Ltd settled up to 3 per cent higher on Tuesday, while Swiggy Ltd gained in the fag end of the session to end in the black amid media reports that Blinkit has removed its '10-minute delivery' claim, while other major quick commerce platforms, such as Swiggy and Zepto are expected to follow the suit, ET reported.

Shares of Eternal Ltd climbed 3.24 per cent to settle at Rs 294.50 apiece. Swiggy settled at Rs 350.50, up 0.43 per cent.

A report by CNBC TV18 quoting sources suggested that Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a series of meetings with quick-commerce companies over the past month and urged them to discontinue the marketing and branding of 10-minute delivery services to “protect rights of gig workers. Business Today could not independently verify the report.

Tracking one of the reports, stock exchanges sought clarification from Eternal Ltd with reference to news appeared on a portal quoting "Swiggy, Eternal shares off day''s high as reports say Blinkit removes 10-minute delivery deadline". The reply is awaited.

As per the CNBC TV18 report, Mandaviya met leading platforms to address concerns around delivery timelines and their impact on gig workers. The discussions focused on ensuring greater safety, security and improved working conditions for delivery partners.

The said '10-minute' quick delivery promise had resulted in a nationwide gig workers' strike during New Year's eve in 2025, attracting Centre's attention to the matters concerning delivery workers' health, safety and income, ET reported.

Member of Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha, in a post on X said the step will help ensure safety of the delivery riders, and everyone who shares our roads.

I am deeply grateful to the Central Government for its timely, decisive and compassionate intervention in enforcing the removal of the “10-minute delivery” branding from quick-commerce platforms. This is a much needed step because when… — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 13, 2026

"Over the past months, I have spoken to hundreds of delivery partners. Many are overworked, underpaid and risking their life to fulfil an unrealistic promise. I thank every citizen who stood with us - you stood firmly on the side of human life, safety & dignity."