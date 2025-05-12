1150% dividend! Mukul Agrawal to get Rs 3.7 crore as BSE dividend, stock hits new highs

Shares of BSE Ltd extended its gains during the trading session on Monday as the stock rallied another 7.25 per cent to Rs 7,047, hitting its new 52-week highs. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 95,000 crore. The stock has seen a strong bull-run after reporting a stellar show in the March 2025 quarter earnings.



Shares of BSE have surged nearly 13 per cent since the announcement of its results for the March 2025 quarter last week. BSE reported a 365 per cent rise in its net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs Rs 494 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while its revenue soared 75 per cent YoY to Rs 846.6 crore



Shares of BSE have delivered multibagger returns to the investors in the longer run, while it has been rewarded the investors in short-term as well. It gained nearly 50 per cent in the six months, while the stock has rallied nearly 175 per cent in the last one year. The stock has zoomed nearly 5,000 per cent in the last five years.



The company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 23 per share (1,150 per cent), which included an final dividend of Rs 9 per shares (1,800 per cent) and a special dividend of Rs 5 per share (250 per cent). Face value of BSE share is Rs 2 each. The record date to determine the eligibility for the dividend is Wednesday, May 14, which shall be paid on or before September 18.



Seasoned investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal owned 16,00,000 equity shares or 1,18 per cent stake in BSE as of March 31, 2025. His stake in the company is valued at Rs 1,127.52 crore as of its day's high. Agrawal is said to get Rs 3.68 crore from BSE as dividend as of the given data so far.



BSE aims to add 200 colocation racks before the end of FY26, taking the total count to 500 racks. While it has introduced a per-order rate on a pilot basis, the aim is to develop a flexible revenue model for different customer cohorts, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "We raise our earnings estimates by 9%/13% for FY26/FY27. We reiterate our 'buy' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 7,600."



BSE reported a strong quarter, with revenue and PAT coming better than estimates, said HDFC Securities. "We expect the core margins to expand gradually with the shift towards better quality volumes and expansion in P/N ratio. We maintain our 'add' rating with a revised target price of Rs 6,200," it added.

