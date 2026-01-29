ABB India shares zoom 10% today; here's why 

Shares of ABB India rose 10% in late morning deals on Thursday after the heavy equipment firm's global parent ABB Ltd reported its fourth quarter results of calender year 2025. ABB India stock gained 9.63% to Rs 5532.50 today against the previous close of Rs 5046.15. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.16 lakh crore.

ABB Global logged order inflow growth that beat expectations in the December 2025 quarter. Order inflow growth for India rose to 49% year-on-year during the quarter against the expected 20% growth.

ABB Ltd also said the rise in order inflow in India and Australia has offsetted the weakness seen in the Chinese markets.



In the third quarter of the calender year 2025, ABB Global said the order flow in India had fallen 7%, while the actual order inflow fell to 3% for ABB India.

In a separate development on January 27, ABB India won an order from Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd for supply covering 18 six-car trainsets for Line 6 and 22 six-car trainsets for Line 5, providing a complete, integrated traction and control solution. ABB’s delivery includes traction converters, auxiliary converters, traction motors, and TCMS software.