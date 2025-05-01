Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit zooms 7.5x to Rs 3,845 crore on exceptional gain

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Thursday recorded a 7.5 times jump, year-on-year (YoY), in its net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter on account of an exceptional gain of Rs 3,286 crore from Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) stake sale of 13.5 per cent sale.

During the three months under review, profit came at Rs 3,845 crore as against Rs 449 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's total income, however, slipped 7 per cent to Rs 27,602 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 29,630 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's EBITDA increased by 26 per cent to Rs 16,722 crore driven by continued strong operational performance from incubating businesses.

AEL said it has remained focused on the timely completion of large infra projects, capacity extension and asset utilization of its businesses.

"Our robust performance in FY25 is a direct outcome of our strengths in scale, speed and sustainability. Impressive growth across our incubating businesses reflects the power of disciplined execution, future-focused investments and a commitment to operational excellence, innovation and sustainability," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

The company's Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. "The Company has fixed Friday, June 13, 2025 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs 1.30 (@130 per cent) per Equity Share having face value of Re 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 30th June, 2025, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," it stated.

Meanwhile, AEL shares settled 1.43 per cent lower at Rs 2,297.70 on Wednesday. Domestic benchmarks remained closed today due to 'Maharashtra Day'. Trading will resume at usual hours on Friday.