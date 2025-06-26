Adani Enterprises to launch debenture issue, stock in focus today 

Adani Enterprises shares are in focus today as the flagship company of the Adani Group said its management committee has approved the launch of a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The base size of the debenture issue is Rs 500 crore, along with a green shoe option of an additional Rs 500 crore, taking the total potential issue size to Rs 1,000 crore.

The stock of Adani Enterprises recorded a marginal gain of 0.80 percent at Rs 2526 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.91 lakh crore on BSE.

Total 0.32 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.14 crore on BSE.

Adani Enterprises stock has a one-year beta of 1.56, indicating very high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Enterprises stands at 54.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 200 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has fallen 20% in a year and lost 1.14% this year.

"The board of directors of Adani Enterprises Limited (“Company”) at its meeting held on October 29, 2024, to undertake a public issuance of non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each amounting up to Rs 2,000 crores, we wish to inform you that the management committee of the Company at its meeting held on June 25, 2025, has inter alia approved and adopted the draft prospectus (“Draft Prospectus”) with respect to public issuance of nonconvertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each amounting up to Rs 500 crores with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 500 crores, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crores," said Adani Enterprises.

"In this regard, the Draft Prospectus dated June 25, 2025 has been filed with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited and a copy of the same has been forwarded to the Securities and Exchange Board of India," added the firm.