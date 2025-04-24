Adani Green Energy shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Adani Green Energy are in news today after the firm said its subsidiary has inked a Power Purchase Agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited for supply of 1,250 MW energy storage capacity from pumped hydro storage projects. Adani Green Energy stock climbed 1.06% to Rs 952.70 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.50 lakh crore. Total 1.99 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.80 crore.

The Adani Green Energy stock is down 49% in a year and lost 47.27% in six months.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2173.65 on June 3, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 758 on March 3, 2025.

It has a high beta of 1.8, indicating very high volatility in the last one year. The Adani Group stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of 56.7. Adani Green shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"Adani Hydro Energy Five Limited, a Wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for supply of 1,250 MW energy storage capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage Projects," said the firm.

Adani Green Energy reported an over 85 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 474 crore for the December 2024 quarter on the back of higher revenues from power supply. The company logged a net profit of Rs 256 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from power supply rose to Rs 1,993 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,765 crore in the same period year ago.