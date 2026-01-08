Adani Green Energy shares in news today, here's why  

Shares of Adani Green Energy are in news today after the firm said its arm Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Limited has inked a Power Consumption Agreement and Tripartite Agreement for supply of 20.8 MW of solar-wind hybrid power to Asahi India Glass Limited.

Adani Green Energy stock ended flat at Rs 1019.05 on Wednesday. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.67 lakh crore. The Adani Green Energy stock has risen 1.33% in a year but lost 39.11% in two years.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1179.20 on September 23, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 758 on March 3, 2025.

The company further said the solar-wind hybrid power shall be supplied from 25 MW solar power plant unit and 20.8 MW wind power plant unit, both, located at Khavda, Gujarat.

