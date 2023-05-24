Adani Green, Varun Beverages, Metro Brands, JSW Energy among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity markets ended marginally higher on Tuesday. Sensex rose 18.11 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 61,981.79. Nifty gained 33.60 points, or 0.18 per cent to end the day at 18,348. Broader market gained in tandem with headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled in green.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy Ltd on Tuesday said the board meeting on fundraising, scheduled for Wednesday, has been cancelled due to non-availability of directors.

Bikaji Foods

Net profit rose 51% to Rs 37.7 crore in the March quarter. Revenue for the quarter rose 16% to Rs 462 crore.

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland, the Hinduja Group flagship firm’s profit after tax for the March quarter fell 16.64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 751 crore compared with Rs 901 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The profit fell due to a high base as the year-ago quarter saw one-off exceptional gains of Rs 468 crore.

NMDC

The firm saw 22% growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,277 crore for the three months ended March. Revenue from operations fell 14% to Rs 5851 crore for the reporting fourth quarter.

Syrma SGS Technologies

Two foreign investors and one domestic fund bought a stake in Syrma SGS Technologies through open market transactions on Tuesday.

Varun Beverages

The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Varun Beverages South Africa (PTY) Ltd in Johannesburg to explore the business of manufacturing and distribution of beverages.

Earnings today

Shares of LIC, Hindalco Industries, Nykaa, Cummins India will be tracked today as the companies will announce their fourth quarter and annual earnings today.

Metro Brands

The firm posted a net profit of Rs 68.5 crore for the quarter ended March. Revenue from operations during the quarter came in at Rs 544 crore.

JSW Energy

The energy major reported a net profit of Rs 272 crore for the January-March period. Revenue from operations in Q4 stood at Rs 2,670 crore.

Amara Raja Batteries

The battery maker reported a 41% growth in net profit at Rs 139 crore for the quarter ended March. Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 2,429 crore.

CMS Info Systems

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 80 crore in the March quarter. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 501 crore in the last quarter.

