COMPANIES

NEWS

Adani Power Q1 earnings: Net profit falls to Rs 3,385 crore, board announces stock split

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 1, 2025 1:09 PM IST
Adani Power's EBITDA fell 8.2% to Rs 5,685.2 crore in Q1 against Rs 6,195 Cr on a YoY basis

Shares of Adani Power were trading on a flat note on Friday after the firm reported its Q1 earnings. Net profit (attributable to equityholders of the parent ) slipped 13.5% to Rs 3,385 crore in Q1 against Rs 3,913 cr on a year on year basis.  Revenue dipped 5.7% to Rs 14,109 crore in Q1 against Rs 14,956 cr a year ago.

Adani Power's EBITDA fell 8.2% to Rs 5,685.2 crore in Q1 against Rs 6,195 Cr on a YoY basis. 

EBITDA margin came at 40.30% in the last quarter against 41.40% a year ago. 

The board of the firm also approved stock split in a ratio of 1:5. 

"Considered and approved the sub-division/split of the existing 1 (One) equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid- up, into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid- up, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company," said Adani Power. 

"The record date for the purpose of the sub-division/split of equity shares shall be decided after taking aforesaid approval of the shareholders of the Company and the same will be intimated in due course," the firm added. 

Adani Power stock fell 0.46% to Rs 584.70 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 587.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.24 lakh crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 1, 2025 12:59 PM IST
